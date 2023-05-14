How Indian Premier League is starting to resemble the English Premier League

Harshal Patel is a fine utility player but his chances of playing Test cricket are remote. (Image courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

No matter how many billions it generates for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) has done little to improve standards in Indian cricket. Sure, the players are richer, and many more now make their living from the game.

But on two vital counts, the league has been a failure. For one, India hasn’t emerged as the top T20 team in the world despite the annual jamboree. In fact, the last time India won the T20 World Cup was back in 2007 a year before the IPL began. In the seven subsequent editions of the short-form World Cup, India have only managed to make it to the finals once, in 2014, when they were beaten by Sri Lanka. Since the start of the IPL the most successful T20 teams in multilateral tournaments have been West Indies and England. Ironically, the IPL may have had something to do with that since players from both the countries have been standout performers for the various Indian franchises. And it isn’t just in T20 tournaments that India has underperformed. Even at the 50-over World Cups, India has nothing to show in the editions since its win in 2011 which incidentally was achieved on the back of performances by players who had hardly played any T20 cricket.

In a sense, the IPL now looks much like the English Premier League which offers a great platform for players from various countries to hone their skills and then go back and help their countries perform better at the World Cup than England does. Take the case of star Croatian players like Ivan Perisic who plays for Tottenham, Mateo Kovacic who turns out for Chelsea and Duje Caleta-Car who represents Southampton in the EPL. Croatia finished runners up in the 2018 World Cup and also has two third-place finishes, in the 1998 and 2022 editions, to show. By contrast, England, home to the world’s richest football league, hasn’t been in the medal round of a World Cup since it won the tournament in 1966. It hasn’t even won the European Championship, something that even smaller footballing powers like Czechoslovakia, Greece and Denmark have managed.

Clearly there is little correlation between assembling the world’s best players at your expense and the performance of the national team.

The lack of any collateral benefits from hosting a mega-bucks tournament shows up in the performance of individual players as well. Since the start of the IPL 15 years ago, India hasn’t produced a single world-class batsman of the stature of a Virat Kohli or a Virendra Sehwag or VVS Laxman or a Mohammad Azharuddin. Rohit Sharma, a wonderfully free-flowing batsman in the shorter form of the game, made his T20 debut in 2007, a year before the IPL started. But he never really made much of the chances he got in Test cricket.

I have deliberately left out legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid since by its very nature the 20-over format isn’t suited for their kind of game. But surely a version of the game which is tailored for big hitting should by now have thrown up a Sehwag, easily one of the most destructive opening batsmen the world has seen. What Sehwag did as an opener in the more sedate Test cricket arena puts to shame the efforts of someone like K.L. Rahul, in many ways a product of the IPL system. Highly valued for his aggressive batting, Rahul averages 33.44 after 47 Tests in which his strike rate is 51.64. Compare that with Sehwag’s 49.3 average at a strike rate of 82.2 across 104 Tests.

Since the start of the IPL in 2008, the only Indian cricketers to emerge as Players of the Tournament have been Sachin Tendulkar in 2010, Kohli in 2016 and Harshal Patel in 2021. The first two are perfect examples of how fundamentally solid batsmen, groomed to play in the V, adapt to any format. Patel of course is a fine utility player but his chances of playing Test cricket are remote.

There’s no question that the IPL has brought the crowds back to the stadiums allowing the game to prosper. But its failure in raising the standards of batting in India must rankle for ultimately Test cricket remains the gold standard.

