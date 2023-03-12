 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hollywood, cricket, and the US of A

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

There is evidence of cricket being played in the USA in 1709, and the sport was very popular in the 18th century. There was also a variant called 'wicket', which George Washington, no less, played at least once.

In 2002, 'Lagaan', an Indian movie with a cricket match as its central theme, became the third Indian movie to be nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film but it did not win the Oscars.

If you are a Hollywood buff, you probably know that Elton John and Tim Rice won the Academy Awards for “Can you feel the love tonight?” in 1995. John, an ardent cricket fan, had babysat Ian Botham’s children, but it was Rice’s acceptance speech that flummoxed everyone.

“Many thanks to everyone at Disney, in particular, as it’s a musical thing, Mr Hans Zimmer,” said Rice, before adding, “I’d also like to thank Denis Compton, a childhood hero of mine.”

Rice co-wrote the musical, Cricket (1986), with Andrew Lloyd Webber, which begins with a cricket match. The protagonist, Donald Hobbs, is obviously named after the legends, Donald Bradman and Jack Hobbs. Rice himself played a cricketer.