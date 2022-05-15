English
    Hindi film celebs pay tributes to 'one of the cricket's finest' Andrew Symonds

    "Truly unfortunate, deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident of #AndrewSymonds, my deepest condolences to the family and fans, a huge loss for the entire cricketing world." Actor Rahul Bose said, "Tragic. Too soon. RIP."

    PTI
    May 15, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds. (Image: Reuters)

    Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds. (Image: Reuters)

    The sudden demise of Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has left sports lovers from across the globe shocked, including Bollywood film stars Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal, who remembered the all-rounder for his passion for the game. Symonds, who was lovingly known as 'Roy', died at the age of 46 in a car accident on Saturday night in Queensland. The cricketer is survived by his wife and two children.

    Dutt said he was "deeply shocked" by the news of the sports star's untimely death. "Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket's finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend!" he wrote on Twitter.

    Calling Symonds a "terrific competitor", Akhtar said the cricketer's passing away is nothing less than a "heartbreak" for cricket lovers who are still coping with Australian legends Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh's deaths in March. "In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family," he tweeted.

    Rampal wrote, "This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds". An attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin and an outstanding fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in a successful career between 1998 and 2009.

    He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of the key members of Australia's Test side in the 2000s. Filmmaker Nilamadhab Panda said Symonds death was a huge loss for the entire cricketing world.

    Actor Saiyami Kher, a cricket player herself, said "Oh god no #AndrewSymonds".



    PTI
    Tags: #Andrew Symonds #andrew symonds death #Australia #Bollywood celebrities #car crash
    first published: May 15, 2022 03:07 pm
