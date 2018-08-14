App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how former cricketers and experts reacted to India's debacle at Lord's

Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on England fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. He urged Team India to be ready for the upcoming Test matches and perform better.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With two Tests of the five-match series between England and India played out, the Three Lions have the edge as they emerged victorious in both games. While the first Test at Edgbaston was a close affair, the second Test at Lord's turned out to be a catastrophe for India.

English players outperformed their Indian counterparts in all departments and completed an astonishing rout. Even as Indian cricket aficionados would try to make sense of India's debacle at Lord’s, Twitter was flooded with comments of former cricketers and cricket pundits. Here's a look at what some of them had to say.

Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on England fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. He urged Team India to be ready for the upcoming Test matches and perform better.

Virender Sehwag was disappointed with India's display, but the swashbuckling batsman is hopeful of a comeback from the team in the remaining matches.

Sehwag’s, former batting partner and notable cricket analyst Aakash Chopra appreciated England all-rounder Chris Woakes for his century at Lord’s.

Chopra was not particularly impressed with the constant changes to the playing XI and criticised Indian batsmen for their feeble display at Lord’s.

Chopra’s opinion was echoed by former batsman Sanjay Manjerakar.

VVS Laxman believed that England had the rub of the green. The elegant Hyderabadi batsman is optimist and has pinned hope on the batsmen to do well in up-coming matches.

Batsmen aside, bowlers too shared their viewpoints on the ongoing Test series.

Pakistan’s legendary pacer Waqar Younis was excited to see the phenomenal display by the England side. But, Burewala Express did not discount India from the series yet.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who is discharging his duties as a commentator for the ongoing series was amazed with the breathtaking display of England ‘swing-king’ James Anderson.

Another off-spinner, Englishman Graeme Swann mirrored Singh’s opinion.

Swann’s one-time captain and former England cricketer Michael Vaughan called for celebrations on England win, but in the same breath questioned team India's dismal show at Lord’s.

Selections, batting and bowling aside, cricket expert Ayaz Memon pointed out that skipper Virat Kohli’s back problem could be a hindrance in the team’s plan to get back in the series.

Cricketwallah’s judgement was mirrored in another cricket pundit’s opinion Harsha Bhogle.

Bhogle believes that the Indian batting collapse is a cause of concern.

related news

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #cricket #England #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.