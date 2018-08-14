Here's how former cricketers and experts reacted to India's debacle at Lord's

With two Tests of the five-match series between England and India played out, the Three Lions have the edge as they emerged victorious in both games. While the first Test at Edgbaston was a close affair, the second Test at Lord's turned out to be a catastrophe for India.

English players outperformed their Indian counterparts in all departments and completed an astonishing rout. Even as Indian cricket aficionados would try to make sense of India's debacle at Lord’s, Twitter was flooded with comments of former cricketers and cricket pundits. Here's a look at what some of them had to say.



An all-round performance by England. Excellent spells of fast bowling by @jimmy9 and @StuartBroad8, with a fine performance by @chriswoakes. We’ve got to pull up our socks and produce better cricket India. #ENGvIND

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 13, 2018



Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018



Completely outplayed. Outclassed.

Woakes 137*

India 107 and 130 all out. #EngvInd

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018



Missed a spinner in Edgbaston.

Missed a seamer in Lord’s.

Batting (besides Kohli in Edgbaston) went missing in both games... #EngvInd

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018



Sanjay Bangar must ask his batsmen to check out the space inside the batting crease and use it more, like Ashwin does.

It will have surprise gifts for his batsmen.





Caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw saw India lose the Lord’s Test tamely without showing a fight. Hopefully lessons are learnt quickly and the rest of the batsman start applying themselves going forward.

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 13, 2018

Batsmen aside, bowlers too shared their viewpoints on the ongoing Test series.



Incredible performance by England at #Lords Simply too good..They outclassed India..but im not writing off India as yet..They have the capacity and the capability to bounce back..Still plenty left in this series #ENGvsIND

— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 13, 2018



KING OF SWING Jimmy Anderson's match figures: 25.2-10-43-9. Class apart @jimmy9#LoveLords

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 12, 2018



My word this is a good performance from the England seamers. Can’t imagine any team in the world faring any better than India have (including England if they had to play themselves!) @ECB_cricket@SPNSportsIndia#KyaHogaIssBaar@jimmy9@StuartBroad8@chriswoakes

— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) August 12, 2018



English conditions YES ... Would you expect England to Win YES ... but to hammer the No1 Team inside 2 allocated days is some effort ... I declare it #BeerOclock

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2018



Kohli's suspect back is biggest problem confronting India on this tour now pic.twitter.com/c9IcvE9N6h

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 13, 2018



Of all the problems facing this team, I suspect the biggest is Virat Kohli's back. Has to be fine for Trent Bridge.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2018



India have only gone past 250 on two occasions in their last ten innings overseas (in SA & Eng). On the first of those Kohli made 153, on the second he made 149.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2018

