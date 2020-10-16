Here's how fans and cricketers reacted to Chris Gayle entertaining for the first time in IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle got his team their second win of the India Premier League 2020. The 'Universe Boss' had an immediate impact smacking five sixes en route to a match-winning 53 off 44 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

While Gayle's return to the playing 11 itself was celebrated by fans on social media, his match-winning knock was the icing on the cake. Watch the video to find out how fans and cricketers reacted to the 'Universe Boss' entertaining in IPL 2020 for the first time.