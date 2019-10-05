App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a look at the records broken by Rohit Sharma on debut as Test opener

The 32-year-old 'Hitman' became the first ever batsman to score two centuries in his debut Test as an opener.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Team India’s experiment promoting Rohit Sharma to the top of the order paid off handsomely with the ‘Hitman’ putting in a record-breaking performance to give India total control of proceedings. Here’s a quick look at all the records broken by the new Indian opener in the 1st Test against South Africa. (Image: AP)
1/6

Team India’s experiment promoting Rohit Sharma to the top of the order paid off handsomely with the ‘Hitman’ putting on a record-breaking performance to give India control of the 1st Test against South Africa. Here’s a quick look at all the records broken by the new Indian opener. (Image: AP)

Rohit became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries on debut as a Test opener after he reached the three-figure mark for the second time in the 2nd innings. (Image: AP)
2/6

Rohit became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries on debut as a Test opener after he reached the three-figure mark for the second time in the 2nd innings. (Image: AP)

Rohit, scored 176 off 244 balls in the first innings and 127 off 149 balls in the second innings. Taking his tally up to 303 runs making it a new record for most runs scored in a maiden Test match as an opener. (Image: AP)
3/6

Rohit scored 176 off 244 balls in the first innings and 127 off 149 balls in the second innings. His tally of 303 runs makes it a new record for most runs scored in a maiden Test match as an opener. (Image: AP)

Rohit hit three sixes in a row against Dan Piedt in the 56th over to set the new record for most sixes in a Test match. His 13 sixes in total surpassed the previous record of 12 held set by Wasim Akram. In the process Rohit also became the only player to have hit 10-plus sixes each in a Test match, an ODI match and a T20I match. (Image: AP)
4/6

Rohit hit three sixes in a row against Dan Piedt in the 56th over to set the new record for most sixes in a Test match. His 13 sixes in total surpassed the previous record of 12 set by Wasim Akram in 1996. In the process Rohit also became the only player to have hit 10-plus sixes each in a Test match, an ODI match and a T20I match. (Image: AP)

Rohit also became only the sixth Indian batsman to score two centuries in a single Test after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3 times), Rahul Dravid (2 times), Viraj Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane. (Image: AP)
5/6

Rohit also became only the sixth Indian batsman to score two centuries in a single Test after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3 times), Rahul Dravid (2 times), Viraj Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane. (Image: AP)

The ‘Hitman’ also got a dubious record to his name becoming the first Indian batsman to be stumped twice in the same Test match. (Image: AP)
6/6

The ‘Hitman’ also got a dubious record to his name becoming the first Indian batsman to be stumped twice in the same Test match. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 5, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #Slideshow

