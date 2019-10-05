Here's a look at the records broken by Rohit Sharma on debut as Test opener

Rohit hit three sixes in a row against Dan Piedt in the 56th over to set the new record for most sixes in a Test match. His 13 sixes in total surpassed the previous record of 12 set by Wasim Akram in 1996. In the process Rohit also became the only player to have hit 10-plus sixes each in a Test match, an ODI match and a T20I match. (Image: AP)