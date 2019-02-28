Top 10 devastating bowling spells in IPL history

2. Adam Zampa | Rising Pune Supergiant | BBM: 6/19 | The Australian leg-spinner picked up 6 wickets in 3 overs as he ran through the Sunrisers’ middle order to restrict them to just 133 in 2016. He dismissed Yuvraj Singh in the 16th over before getting rid of Kane Williamson and Moses Henriques off consecutive deliveries in his next over. Zampa then bowled the final over where he sent back Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to end with figures of 4-0-19-6. Unfortunately, his heroics went in vain as RPS ended up losing by a close 4-run margin. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)