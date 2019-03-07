Here are the top 5-highest totals in IPL history

4. KKR 245/6 vs KXIP (IPL 2018) | KXIP was at the receiving end once again this time in the 11th edition of the league as Kolkata scored 245/6 at Indore. Sunil Narine, revelling in his role of opener, set the tone with a 36-ball 75. Dinesh Karthik scored 50 off just 23 balls while Andre Russell contributed with 31 off 14 in addition to taking 3 wickets. KXIP were restricted to 214/8 with KL Rahul scoring 66 off just 29 balls. However, none of the other Punjab batsmen could rise to the occasion. (Image: BCCI,iplt20.com)