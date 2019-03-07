Here are the top 5-highest totals in IPL history

With the 12th season of the Indian Premier League starting on March 23, expect some high-scoring matches in this edition also. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 5. CSK 240/5 vs KXIP (IPL 2008) | In just the second match of the inaugural IPL season, Chennai Super Kings put up a mammoth 240/5 against a hapless Kings XI Punjab at Mohali. A Michael Hussey century (116 off 54 balls) along with quick-fire thirties from Suresh Raina and Subramaniam Badrinath powered CSK to the imposing total. In response, KXIP could only manage 207/4. (Image: BCCI,iplt20.com - representational) 2/5 4. KKR 245/6 vs KXIP (IPL 2018) | KXIP was at the receiving end once again this time in the 11th edition of the league as Kolkata scored 245/6 at Indore. Sunil Narine, revelling in his role of opener, set the tone with a 36-ball 75. Dinesh Karthik scored 50 off just 23 balls while Andre Russell contributed with 31 off 14 in addition to taking 3 wickets. KXIP were restricted to 214/8 with KL Rahul scoring 66 off just 29 balls. However, none of the other Punjab batsmen could rise to the occasion. (Image: BCCI,iplt20.com) 3/5 3. CSK 246/5 vs RR (IPL 2010) | Murali Vijay’s blistering century (127 off 56 balls) along with Albie Morkel’s 62 off 34 balls helped power Chennai to 246/5 at their home ground. Vijay, who opened the innings, was dismissed only in the 19th over as he hammered a bowling attack boasting of the likes of Shane Watson, Shaun Tait and Shane Warne. In response, Rajasthan could manage to score only 223/5 with opener Naman Ojha finishing unbeaten on 94 as Chennai won the match by 23 runs. (Image: BCCI,iplt20.com – representational) 4/5 2. RCB 248/3 vs GL (IPL 2016) | After ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle was castled for just 6 runs, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers both scored centuries to take Bangalore to the 2nd highest total in the IPL at their home ground. Kohli finished with 109 off 55 and De Villiers was unbeaten on 129 off just 52 balls as they plundered runs at will. The Gujarat Lions were bowled out for a paltry 104 with Chris Jordan picking up 4 wickets as RCB won by 144 runs. (Image: BCCI,iplt20.com) 5/5 1. RCB 263/5 vs PW (IPL 2013) | Chris Gayle scored the fastest 100 in T20 cricket (30 balls) and remained unbeaten on 175 off just 66 balls treating the Bengaluru fans to something truly special. He hit a total of 17 sixes and 13 fours during his assault on the hapless Pune Warriors bowling attack. The knock remains the highest individual score by a batsman in the IPL and even across T20 cricket leagues worldwide. Pune could manage just 133/9 in reply as RCB won by 130 runs. (Image: BCCI,iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 7, 2019 07:09 pm