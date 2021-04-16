Heath Streak corruption charges: Delhi man gave bitcoins to former KKR coach

The ICC banned Heath Streak on April 14 banned Streak for eight years from all cricket after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code. (File image: Reuters)

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak for 8 years from cricket for multiple breaches of the anti-corruption code, it has been said that an Indian businessman Deepak Agarwal gave bitcoins to the cricketer.

Agarwal, who was banned in April 2020 for two years by the ICC for breaching various anti-corruption codes, gave two bitcoins to Streak and an expensive mobile phone to his wife, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The ICC banned Streak, on April 14, banned Streak for eight years from all cricket after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, including failing to disclose approaches, facilitating contact with various players, and accepting gifts from a corruptor, said the report. One of Zimbabwe's finest fast bowlers, Streak has been under investigation for a host of games between 2017 and 2018 when he served as a coach.

Streak was the bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018.

The ICC's detailed judgement in the case has revealed that Streak once received two "bitcoins" from a corruptor in 2018, valued at $35,000 at that time.

The corruptor is understood to be Agarwal. An Indian businessman, who owned a franchise in the 2018 T10 League was held in the UAE, after he admitted to obstructing an ongoing anti-corruption investigation.

The businessman, who is said to be based in Delhi and is in his mid-30s, was also the corruptor who had approached former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan, who was banned by the ICC after being found guilty on three charges, including failing to report approaches from the Indian businessman, as per the report.

Agarwal, who owned T10 team Sindhis for a while, was charged as a participant under the code for unfair practices during the 2018 edition.

According to a detailed report by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), Agarwal was charged for destroying evidence in collusion with an unidentified 'Mr X', who is also described as a participant. The report said that this ‘Mr X’ was Streak.

"Mr Agarwal instructed Mr X to delete all the messages they had entered into between each other and to delete his number from his phone before attending the ACU investigation," the ICC 2020 order had stated.

Article 2.4.7, under which Agarwal was charged, deals with "...concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information" which is relevant to an ongoing investigation."

Under the provisions of the Code, Agarwal chose to admit the charges and accepted the sanction in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Meanwhile, Streak's shocking admission of cricket corruption has also shone a light on cryptocurrency finding a place in the bookies' list of enticements -- a brand new challenge for the ICC's ACU, which claims to be ready for the battle.

Till date, cash has been the most preferred mode of payment for bookies, who also pay in kind with cars, jewellery and high-end phones. However, Streak's case has thrown up the use of bitcoin in corrupt payments.

(With inputs from PTI)