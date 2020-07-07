App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hardik Pandya reaches Ranchi to wish former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on his birthday: Report

Hardik and Krunal Pandya flew to Ranchi on former India team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's birthday to celebrate his 39th birthday with him

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Captain Cool, from friends as well as fans, fellow Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya reached MS Dhoni's doorstep to wish him. As per a report by IANS, Hardik and Krunal Pandya flew to Ranchi on former India team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's birthday to celebrate his 39th birthday with him.

A source told the news agency that the brothers, both of whom hold Dhoni in high regard, chartered a flight to Ranchi on July 7 itself.

India team captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter earlier today to convey his wishes to MS Dhoni.

Virender Sehwag also showered the much-loved cricketer with wishes, tweeting, "Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers."
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #cricket #India #MS Dhoni #Sports #trends

