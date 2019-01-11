App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended pending inquiry

The cricketers, who have been in the eye of a storm following their sexist remarks on 'Koffee with Karan', will be returning from Australia where they were to compete in an ODI series

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul were on January 11, suspended pending an inquiry into their outrage-evoking comments on women during a TV show, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai told PTI. The cricketers, who have been in the eye of a storm following their sexist remarks on 'Koffee with Karan', will be returning from Australia where they were to compete in an ODI series starting January 12.

The two had been omitted from the line-up for the opening match in Sydney.

"Both Pandya and Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry," Rai said.

The decision comes after Rai's CoA colleague Diana Edulji recommended suspension till further action against the two after the BCCI legal team refused to declare their comments a violation of the code of conduct.

Edulji had initially suggested a two-match suspension for the duo but referred the matter to the legal cell after Vinod Rai agreed with her and recommended the same.

"It is imperative that players be put under suspension till further course of action is decided for this misconduct as was done in case of (BCCI) CEO (Rahul Johri) when he was sent on leave on sexual harassment matter," read Edulji's response to the legal opinion which is in possession of PTI.

Their remarks on the show were also condemned by India captain Virat Kohli, who called them inappropriate.
