Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal turn reporters!

In a funny video posted on Twitter by BCCI, a relaxed Indian national cricket team on their way to UK can be seen batting questions being fired by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was playing the role of a journalist. Pandya, along with Yuzvendra Chahal, went about asking a series of questions to their teammates onboard the flight. Team India was flying to the UK for their two-match T20I series versus Ireland, which is scheduled to begin from Wednesday in Dublin, when the two players decided to add some fun to the journey.

The first person to be interviewed by Pandya was skipper Virat Kohli. Pandya asked the skipper about the atmosphere within the team before the start of the series and how is he looking forward to the tour. To which, Kohli gave a pretty straightforward response - he is 'looking forward to having a good series against both Ireland and England'. Interesting!

Both Pandya and Chahal then had a small interaction with Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manish Pandey before moving on to Dinesh Karthik, who was seen working on his laptop. As Karthik was asking about why both Pandya and Chahal were doing this, KL Rahul joined in and started to speak about how excited he is on his first trip to England.

When the “reporter duo” moved on towards MS Dhoni, Pandya said, “Hi, Mahi Bhai”, to which Dhoni did not react and continued staring at the screen in front of him and offered Pandya a chip from his table, which after an awkward Pandya said “Bye, Mahi bhai”, and moved on.

After watching this video, we can ensure that team is in vibrant spirit.

India will play two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and June 29, followed by a three-T20I, three ODIs and five Tests series against England starting from July 3.