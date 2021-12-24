MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Harbhajan Singh was last featured for India in a T20I against UAE back in 2016 and ever since limited himself to domestic cricket.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh | PC-file

Harbhajan Singh | PC-file


Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on December 24 announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you :pray: Grateful."

Harbhajan Singh was last featured for India in a T20I against UAE back in 2016 and ever since limited himself to domestic cricket.

India's finest spinner has  417 wickets to his name in just 103 matches. While picked up 227 wickets in 236 ODI matches. For T20Is, the Turbanator played for India in 28 matches and claimed 25 wickets. Across the 13 seasons in the Indian Premier League, he played 163 matches.

Close
This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BCCI #Harbhajan Singh #Indian cricket team #Indian Spinner
first published: Dec 24, 2021 02:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.