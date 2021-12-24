Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Harbhajan Singh | PC-file

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on December 24 announced retirement from all forms of cricket.



All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan Singh was last featured for India in a T20I against UAE back in 2016 and ever since limited himself to domestic cricket.

India's finest spinner has 417 wickets to his name in just 103 matches. While picked up 227 wickets in 236 ODI matches. For T20Is, the Turbanator played for India in 28 matches and claimed 25 wickets. Across the 13 seasons in the Indian Premier League, he played 163 matches.

