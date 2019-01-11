In pics | 10 memorable knocks of Rahul Dravid

As Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid celebrates his 46th birthday, here's a look at 10 memorable knocks that earned him the tag of India's Mr. Dependable. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 148 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 1997 | Dravid scored his first Test century on green top against South Africa, which boasted of bowlers like Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 190 & 103* vs New Zealand, Hamilton,1999 | After Dravid completed his century in the second innings, he joined Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar to become only the third Indian batsman to have a century in both the innings of a Test match. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 180 v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | After India was asked to follow-on, Dravid along with VVS Laxman had a 376-run partnership that took the match away from Australians and helped India register a famous win. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 148 v England, Headingley, 2002 | This was one of the most challenging matches Dravid ever faced. Sourav Ganguly, the captain of the India cricket team at that time won the toss and elected to bat. Sehwag early dismissal was a great shock to the team until Dravid stepped in and with his outstanding judgement and control started facing the balls thrown by the England bowlers. Dravid went on to score 148 runs, leading India to win by an innings and 46 runs. This proves that Rahul Dravid is indeed one of the finest batsmen in the Indian cricket team. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 233 vs. Australia, Adelaide, 2003 | This was indeed a memorable day from Dravid, where he partnered with VVS Laxman and went on to score 233 runs for India. Australia was already riding high on 556 runs and India need another 230 to win. Dravid, with his relentless batting, went on to score another 72, leading India to victory. This win finally broke the 16 matches long Australian winning streak. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 270 vs. Pakistan, Rawalpindi, 2004 | Dravid batted for two-and a half days and managed to score 270 runs in 740 minutes. This was Dravid’s fifth double century of his career and his highest Test score. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 81 and 68 vs West Indies, Jamaica, 2006 | The rapid fall of wickets had already shaken up the Indian team. In the first innings, India got bowled out for 200 runs, with Dravid scoring 81 runs. In the second innings, no Indian cricketer crossed 20 runs except Mr. Cool Dravid. He managed to cross the 20 mark and scored 68 runs, setting a target of 269 runs for West Indies. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 112 vs West Indies, Jamaica, 2011 | This proved to be one of the best years for Dravid. India was into the second innings with a score of 73, but later on the performance started going downhill when a few wickets were knocked off. Dravid strolled onto the pitch and in his calm and composed manner took India to a much-needed victory. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 103* vs England, Lord's, 2011 | Dravid made his Test debut at Lord's and was out on 96. A century at the "Mecca of Cricket" remained elusive for him for a long time. But in 2011, Dravid finally got his first century at Lord's against an England attack boasting of a pace attack having James Anderson and Stuart Broad. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 50* vs New Zealand, Hyderabad, 2003 | Dravid wa an equally adept batsman in One Day cricket as well. He has quiet a few one day knocks to his credit but the innings that truly speaks about his exploits in white ball cricket is his quickfire 50 against Kiwis. Dravid slammed 50 in just 22 deliveries and made his way into the record books as the batsman with second fastest fifty in ODIs for India. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 11, 2019 12:50 pm