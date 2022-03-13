Gujarat Titans go on sponsor signing spree; launch team jersey

The Gujarat Titans livestreamed the launch of their jersey on YouTube, along with a poll question: First impression of the Gujarat Titans jersey? - Jordaar/OP. (Image via Twitter.com)

The Indian Premier League is as much about frenzied commercial partnerships as it is about fast-scoring and quick wickets.

On that score, debutants Gujarat Titans have gotten off to a brisk start. On March 11, they announced they have signed up with 15 partners ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Electric scooter manufacturers Ather Energy have signed up as principal partner in a multi-year deal.

The Titans have also signed nine associate partners. Capri Global, a non-banking financial corporation (NBFC), and BKT Tires, have joined hands with the new entrants. Their logos will feature on the team’s uniform. The insignia of telecom giants Jio, pipe-manufacturers Astral and Simpolo Ceramics will feature on the shoulders of the Titans jersey. The headgear will sport logos of two associate partners: they are ACKO, the tech-first insurance company, and toothsi, the at-home smile makeover service. Meesho – a fashion e-commerce portal – has signed on to feature on the trousers of the team kit alongside FanCode.

In addition, the Gujarat Titans have also signed four official partners. Dream11, audio wearable manufacture boAt and Kotak Cards have come on board. Amul is the side’s official beverage partners, while Radio Mirchi is the radio partner.

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gujarat Titans, said, “We believe in innovation and excellence, and our partners reflect those core values as well. The aim of these partnerships is to add value to each other’s campaigns and to mark a successful debut for the Gujarat Titans in all spheres.”

Earlier on March 11, the Titans had announced that they will launch the team jersey in a ceremony on March 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Players, partners and other dignitaries attended the unveiling of the jersey.



