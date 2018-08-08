App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google doodle of the day celebrates cricket legend Dilip Sardesai’s 78th birthday

In his illustrious career that spanned 30 Tests, Sardesai scored 2001 runs at an average of 39.23, including five centuries and nine fifties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google doodle of the day is celebrating ‘Renaissance Man’ Dilip Sardesai’s 78th birth anniversary.

The Goa-born Mumbai cricketer was known for his crucial role played in the evolution of Indian cricket.

Sardesai gained recognition for his 642-run inning that helped India win its maiden test series in West Indies in 1971. The test series in West Indies was Sardesai’s favourite overseas knock, he made three centuries with the highest of 212 runs, consequently helping India win their maiden Test series.

The 1961 Kanpur Test was his debut against England and ironically, the 1972 Delhi Test made him face the same opposition as he played his Last International innings.

In 1971, Sardesai was a part of the Indian Team where he scored 54 and 40 during the two innings and thus helped India win its first Test series in England.

In his illustrious career that spanned 30 Tests, Sardesai scored 2001 runs at an average of 39.23, including five centuries and nine fifties.

Sardesai passed away at the age of 66 on July 2, 2007, due to multiple organ failure. He is now remembered by his son, renowned Indian news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai.
