App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

'God help Indian cricket', say Ganguly, Harbhajan on conflict of interest notice to Dravid

Earlier Conflict of Interest complaints have been filed against Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman too

"God help Indian cricket," said Sourav Ganguly, expressing his displeasure after Rahul Dravid was issued a notice from the BCCI's ethics officer on conflict of interest allegations against the legend. Ganguly was backed by off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who excelled under his captaincy.

The BCCI ethics officer, Justice (Retd) DK Jain, issued the notice to Dravid on conflict of interest allegations made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta.

"New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer," Ganguly wrote on his twitter handle.

Close

Supporting his former captain, Harbhajan said, "Really ?? Don't know where it's heading to.. u can't get better person tahn him for Indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save Indian cricket."

related news

Dravid has been given two weeks to reply on the allegations levelled against him.

According to Gupta, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) director and vice-president of India Cements Group, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Gupta had earlier filed similar conflict of interest complaints against former cricketers VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar for their roles as Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members and mentors of IPL franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Tendulkar and Laxman made lengthy depositions before Jain on their case and denied having any conflict while offering to step down from CAC if proved otherwise.

Ganguly has also been at the receiving end of the conflict of interest notices for being the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president as well as the mentor for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Ganguly, too, said there is no conflict of interest in his roles as alleged by three cricket fans.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #cricket #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.