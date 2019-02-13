Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gautam Gambhir: Uniform love and regret of a lifetime

Former India opener confessed that army was his love

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gautam Gambhir (11 vs Bangladesh, April 2003) | Gambhir opened the innings on debut but could manage just 11 runs off 22 balls before returning to the dugout against a relatively weak Bangladesh. India ended up scoring 276 runs in that game and won the match by 200 runs after bowling out the Tigers for just 76 runs. Gambhir carved out an impressive ODI career for himself following his debut and will always be remembered for his match-winning 97-run knock in the 2011 World Cup Final. (Image: Reuters)
Gautam Gambhir (11 vs Bangladesh, April 2003) | Gambhir opened the innings on debut but could manage just 11 runs off 22 balls before returning to the dugout against a relatively weak Bangladesh. India ended up scoring 276 runs in that game and won the match by 200 runs after bowling out the Tigers for just 76 runs. Gambhir carved out an impressive ODI career for himself following his debut and will always be remembered for his match-winning 97-run knock in the 2011 World Cup Final. (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp

Army was his "love" before "destiny" drove Gautam Gambhir to cricket but unwilling to give up on what he first set his heart on, the former India opener said he has kept the connection alive with a foundation that supports "children of martyrs". The 37-year-old, who played a key role in India's two World Cup triumphs (the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup), spoke about his passion for the forces during the book launch of 'It's Easy To Be You', authored by self-proclaimed mind coach Radhika Kawlra Singh.

"It was pure destiny and had I not played Ranji Trophy in 12th (standard), I would have definitely gone into the NDA because that was my first love and it still remains my first love. In fact, my only regret in life is that I couldn't join the army," Gambhir said.

"So when I got into cricket I decided that the best thing I can do now is contribute in what has always been my first love ... and I started this foundation that looks after the children of all the martyrs," he added.

The outspoken former cricketer said his foundation is set to expand in the time to come.

related news

"We are sponsoring 50 children right now, we are going to increase the number to 100," he said.

Not a believer in the concept of "youth icons", Gambhir said he grew up idolising no one.

"People have asked me this question millions of times 'Who in your profession has been your idol?' and I have said 'no one'. I always wanted to be my own self and that is what has been my biggest strength, and this is what I keep telling the young kids too," he said.

Speaking about the book, Gambhir was candid enough to admit that he hadn't read it.

"...but yes I can say it is always easy to be you. You have to decide to live your life on certain principle, not ready to compromise and always ready to face consequences... I did the same and I was very much fine with it," said Gambhir, who admitted to have read only two books, both on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Published by Bloomsbury, 'It's Easy To Be You' is priced at Rs 399. As per Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, the book is a "bible for constructive change".
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #cricket #Gautam Gambhir #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.