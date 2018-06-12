Gautam Gambhir hits out at Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini's India selection

A day after Navdeep Saini got a call to replace Mohammad Shami in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to express his anger at Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan.



My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2018

Gambhir tweeted : "My ‘condolences’ to a few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on the selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI"

Last year, Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan, member of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had objected to Saini’s selection in the Delhi Ranji team because he hailed from Haryana, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Shami, who was slated to play the Test against Afghanistan, failed the fitness test.

BCCI had replaced Shami with Saini, who had bagged 34 wickets in eight matches in the Ranji Trophy season.

The India vs Afghanistan Test is scheduled for June 14.