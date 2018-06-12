App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gautam Gambhir hits out at Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini's India selection

Last year, Bedi and Chauhan, DDCA members had objected over Navdeep Saini’s selection in the Delhi Ranji team because he hailed from Haryana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after Navdeep Saini got a call to replace Mohammad Shami in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to express his anger at Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan.

Gambhir tweeted: "My ‘condolences’ to a few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on the selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI"

Last year, Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan, member of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had objected to Saini’s selection in the Delhi Ranji team because he hailed from Haryana, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Shami, who was slated to play the Test against Afghanistan, failed the fitness test.

related news

BCCI had replaced Shami with Saini, who had bagged 34 wickets in eight matches in the Ranji Trophy season.

The India vs Afghanistan Test is scheduled for June 14.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 10:11 pm

tags #cricket #Gautam Gambhir #Navdeep Saini #Sports #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.