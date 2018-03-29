App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Mar 29, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganguly calls ball-tampering plan ‘sheer stupidity’, Tendulkar says ban a ‘right decision’

Former Indian Ganguly went to state that the "idea of winning at all cost" is not right, and pointed out the 1981 Australian underarm bowling incident.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have reacted to the punishment given by Cricket Australia (CA) to disgraced Australian trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft over the ball-tampering scandal.

Ganguly’s reaction

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said that the ball tampering plan drawn by Smith and Co. was an act of "sheer stupidity".

"Steven Smith need not have to do it (ball tampering). I think what Smith did or David Warner did or Bancroft did was absolute stupidity," Ganguly said during a panel discussion on India Today channel.

related news

"Actually, I think he (Smith) had a brain fade. I thought it was for the sake of just saying when he last said in India that he had a brain fade. But after this incident I thought he actually had a brain fade," Ganguly added.

Ganguly went to state that the "idea of winning at all cost" is not right before revisiting the 1981 Australian underarm bowling incident.

“That is the way Australia have been playing cricket," Ganguly noted.

"In the contest in 2008 [infamous Sydney Test match], there was only one side playing with the spirit of the game. I was batting at 60-odd and Ricky Ponting got me out one bounce. After I got out, the Test match was different," Ganguly pointed out.

Master Blaster reacts

Sachin Tendulkar said that he believes the game "should be played in the purest form" and banning the trio for specific periods of time was an "unfortunate, but the right decision".

Tendulkar took to Twitter and suggested that the decision was important to "uphold the integrity of the game", before adding that “winning is important but the way you win is more important”.

Earlier, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh had criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for being too lenient, after it served Smith and Bancroft a one-match suspension and imposed a 100 percent and 75 percent match fee penalty, respectively.

The ‘Turbanator’ had tweeted on March 25:

After being caught for indulging in ball-tampering, Smith and Warner were banned from playing cricket by Cricket Australia for one year. Bancroft, who was seen scraping the ball with a yellow object, has been suspended from international cricket for a nine-month period.

Smith, who has led the national side since 2015, confessed in Cape Town on Saturday that the ball-tampering incident had been orchestrated by himself and senior players.

Bancroft was tasked with implementing the plan and was duly caught on camera using the tape.

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #Sachin Tendulkar #Sourav Ganguly #Sports

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.