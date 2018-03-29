Ganguly calls ball-tampering plan ‘sheer stupidity’, Tendulkar says ban a ‘right decision’

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have reacted to the punishment given by Cricket Australia (CA) to disgraced Australian trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft over the ball-tampering scandal.

Ganguly’s reaction

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said that the ball tampering plan drawn by Smith and Co. was an act of "sheer stupidity".

"Steven Smith need not have to do it (ball tampering). I think what Smith did or David Warner did or Bancroft did was absolute stupidity," Ganguly said during a panel discussion on India Today channel.

"Actually, I think he (Smith) had a brain fade. I thought it was for the sake of just saying when he last said in India that he had a brain fade. But after this incident I thought he actually had a brain fade," Ganguly added.

Ganguly went to state that the "idea of winning at all cost" is not right before revisiting the 1981 Australian underarm bowling incident.

“That is the way Australia have been playing cricket," Ganguly noted.

"In the contest in 2008 [infamous Sydney Test match], there was only one side playing with the spirit of the game. I was batting at 60-odd and Ricky Ponting got me out one bounce. After I got out, the Test match was different," Ganguly pointed out.

Master Blaster reacts

Sachin Tendulkar said that he believes the game "should be played in the purest form" and banning the trio for specific periods of time was an "unfortunate, but the right decision".



Cricket has been known as a gentleman's game. It's a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important

Tendulkar took to Twitter and suggested that the decision was important to "uphold the integrity of the game", before adding that “winning is important but the way you win is more important”.

Earlier, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh had criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for being too lenient, after it served Smith and Bancroft a one-match suspension and imposed a 100 percent and 75 percent match fee penalty, respectively.

wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2018

After being caught for indulging in ball-tampering, Smith and Warner were banned from playing cricket by Cricket Australia for one year. Bancroft, who was seen scraping the ball with a yellow object, has been suspended from international cricket for a nine-month period.

Smith, who has led the national side since 2015, confessed in Cape Town on Saturday that the ball-tampering incident had been orchestrated by himself and senior players.

Bancroft was tasked with implementing the plan and was duly caught on camera using the tape.