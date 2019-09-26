Gambhir says Kohli and Shastri should guide Pant with shot selection

Rishabh Pant has been drawing criticism from various quarters due to his poor short selection which has led to a string of low scores in recent limited over series. However, he has found support from former India opener Gautam Gambhir who believes it is skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri responsibility to guide the young player.

Speaking at a promotional event, Gambhir said, "I feel if you focus solely on a young player, who has been in the international arena for just around a year, he will feel the pressure."

"In such a short time, he (Pant) has smashed two Test tons. If you don't find his shot selections ideal, it is his style of play. If you give him a chance in the team then kindly back him and it is wrong to criticise him so early.

"Not only (Virat) Kohli but also coach Ravi Shastri should talk to Pant. It is the duty of the team management to personally talk to the player who is not in form or if he is not perfect with his shot selection as it would help him improve and regain his touch. There is a need to give him freedom," he explained.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement after he made himself unavailable for the series against West Indies and South Africa.

"I have always said that the decision to retire is anyone's personal call. I feel the selectors should talk to Dhoni and ask him about his plans because if you play for India, you cannot select the series you want to play," Gambhir said.

On the conflict of interest issue surrounding former captain Rahul Dravid, Gambhir said: "It is a tough question. Nothing could be better for the country and the youngsters if Dravid is the NCA coach."

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the three-match home series against South Africa due to a back injury and Gambhir said India will miss the services of the experienced pacer.

"He is the number one bowler in Test cricket. Surely, the team will miss him. Bumrah is undoubtedly a great challenge for any team in any format of the game and his absence will affect the side," said the Delhi batsman, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup winning team.

Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test team as an opener and Gambhir said the Mumbaikar is ready for the challenge.

"Rohit slammed five centuries in the World Cup and so, his inclusion in the team is not a surprise," he said.