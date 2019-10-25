Gambhir elated with Samson's inclusion, says it was long overdue

Twenty four year old Sanju Samson made return to Indian national side for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is happy with Samson's comeback. According to the former Indian opener Samson's return was "long overdue".

Gambhir has been advocating for the talented Kerala cricketer's inclusion in the Indian team for a long time.

"This is well & truly through the gap by @IamSanjuSamson!!! Congratulations on being picked in the T20 squad. Soft hands, nimble feet and hopefully a sane head...go Sanju grab ur moment, long overdue," Gambhir tweeted.

Samson played his sole match for India -- a T20 -- in July 2015 when a second- string team toured Zimbabwe. He was 19 then.

Since that high, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been dropped from the Kerala team on disciplinary grounds.

He has not been consistent enough, has had fitness issues but every now and then, he came up with innings befitting his rich batting talent.