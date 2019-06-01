App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From the history books: Evolution of the Cricket World Cup

Dustin Yarde explains the changes that have taken place since the inception of the marquee tournament of the cricketing world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The twelfth edition of the Cricket World Cup is off to a rollicking start and fans are in for an exciting 7 weeks watching their heroes battle it out to be crowned champions of the world. Since the first World Cup in 1975, the tournament has witnessed several changes.

The first WC was an eight-team competition which concluded within two weeks. The matches comprised of 60 overs per innings and were played only in daylight using a red ball. There were no field restrictions and players dressed in the traditional whites. However, much has changed since then.

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde explains the changes that have taken place since the inception of the marquee tournament of the cricketing world.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 08:15 am

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Sports #video

