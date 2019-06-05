From 1975 till 2015: How has India fared in their opening games at the World Cup

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is underway in England and Wales with 10 teams battling it out to be crowned ‘Champions of the World’. Team India is set to take the field on June 5 for their opening fixture against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Virat Kohli and his team will be high on confidence especially as they face an opponent that has lost their first two games so far in the tournament. South Africa lost the tournament’s opener against England before crashing to a 21-run defeat to Bangladesh.

Before Kohli leads his boys out onto the field let’s take a quick look into how India have fared so far in their World Cup opening fixtures starting from 1975.

England vs India, June 7, 1975 (Lord’s Stadium, London)

The first-ever World Cup fixture was contested between India and England at the iconic Lord’s stadium. India’s Madan Lal has the distinction of being the bowler who bowled the first-ever delivery at a World Cup with England’s John Jameson on strike.

England decimated the Indian bowling attack by posting a dominant 334/4 at the end of their 60 over quota. Dennis Amiss scoring a scintillating century. In reply, India managed just 132/3 in their 60-over quota with Sunil Gavaskar playing a baffling inning finishing not-out on 36 off 174 balls.

India vs West Indies, June 9, 1975 (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

India once again played the opening fixture in the second edition of the World Cup. This time they were up against defending champions West Indies who were led by the legendary Clive Lloyd. West Indies won the toss and put the Indians in to bat.

India managed to score just 190 runs before being bowled out in the 54th over. Michael Holding was the most destructive bowler finishing with figures of 4/33. The West Indies chased down the total with 9 wickets and 51 balls to spare. Gordon Greenidge scored an unbeaten century with Kapil Dev picking up the only wicket of the innings when he trapped Desmond Haynes LBW.

India vs West Indies, June 9, 10, 1983 (Old Trafford, Manchester)

India’s victorious World Cup campaign of 1983 began with a stunning 34-run victory against the two-time defending champions West Indies. It was also West Indies’ first loss in a World Cup match.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first. Wicketkeeper-batsman Yashpal Sharma top-scored for India with 89 off 120 balls as they posted 262/8 after 60 overs. Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri picked up three wickets each as India bowled out West Indies for just 228 runs.

India vs Australia, October 9, 1987 (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai)

The 1987 World Cup was the first time when matches were reduced to 50-overs per innings as India hosted the tournament along with Pakistan. India won the toss and opted to bowl in their opening fixture. The Australians led by Allan Border posted a total of 270/6 spurred by a century by Geoff Marsh.

In response, India had eight wickets in hand and required just about 70 runs off the last 15 overs. With two runs required off the last ball Steve Waugh got Maninder Singh caught out to secure a 1-run victory.

England vs India, February 22, 1992 (W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth)

India’s 1992 World Cup campaign began with a nine-run defeat to Graham Gooch’s England team. England won the toss and opted to bat. Robin Smith top-scored with 91 as England posted 236/9 after 50 overs.

Ravi Shastri opened the innings and top-scored with 57 off 112 balls, but it put too much pressure on the other batsmen with India who bundled out for just 227 runs. Dermot Reeve finished with the best bowling figures of 3/38.

India vs Kenya, February 18, 1996 (Barabati Stadium, Kolkata)

The 1996 edition of the World Cup was co-hosted by India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. India won the toss and opted to field first against Kenya in their opening fixture. Buoyed by Anil Kumble’s 3/28 India restricted Kenya to just 199/6.

Sachin Tendulkar put on a Man of the Match performance scoring an unbeaten 127 off 138 balls as India chased down the total with 7 wickets and 49 balls remaining.

India vs South Africa, May 15, 1999 (County Ground, Hove)

In the seventh edition of the World Cup, India opened their campaign against South Africa. Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and opted to bat. Sourav Ganguly opened the innings scoring 97 off 142 as India finished with 253/5.

Jacques Kallis top-scored for South Africa with 96 off 128 balls as they chased down the total with 4 wickets and 16 balls remaining.

India vs Netherlands, February 12, 2003 (Boland Park, South Africa)

India’s run to the finals of the 2003 World Cup began with a dominant 68-run victory against minnows Netherlands. After winning the toss, India went on to score 204 before being bowled out. Sachin Tendulkar top-scored with 52 off 72 balls while Man of the Match Tim de Leede finished with 4/35 including the priced scalps of Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Anil Kumble then picked up 4/32 as India bowled out the Netherlands for just 136 within 48.1 overs.

India vs Bangladesh, March 17, 2007 (Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad)

India began their 2007 campaign with a shocking defeat to Bangladesh. After winning the toss, captain Rahul Dravid opted to bat. Ganguly (66 off 129 balls) and Yuvraj Singh (47 off 58 balls) were the only two batsmen to register significant scores as India were bowled out for just 191. Man of the Match Mashrafe Mortaza was the tormentor-in-chief finishing with 4/38.

Bangladesh chased down the total with ease as Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan all registered half-centuries.

India vs Bangladesh, February 19, 2011 (Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka)

India exacted revenge for their 2007 defeat with a crushing 87-run victory over Bangladesh in 2011. Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl. Virender Sehwag set the ball rolling with a brilliant 175 off just 140 balls before Virat Kohli playing in his first World Cup match registered an unbeaten 100 off 83 balls to help India post 370/4.

Munaf Patel then took charge of proceedings and finished with 4/48 as India restricted Bangladesh to 283/9 after 50 overs.

India vs Pakistan, February 15, 2015 (Adelaide Oval, South Australia)

India began their 2015 campaign with a confident display against arch-rivals Pakistan. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat. Virat Kohli once again starred with the bat scoring 107 off 126 as India posted 300/7 in 50 overs.

Mohammad Shami then tormented the batsmen picking up 4/35 as Pakistan were bundled out for just 224 with India winning by 76 runs.