Four-time IPL-winning CSK coach Stephen Fleming joins New Zealand camp ahead of T20 World Cup

New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

PTI
October 16, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings' IPL-winning head coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday joined the New Zealand camp for a short stint to help the Kiwis prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup. Fleming, a former New Zealand captain, joined the national team camp a day after guiding CSK to their fourth Indian Premier League title triumph here. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday night.

"Fresh from the @IPL Final – it's great to have @ChennaiIPL winning coach @SPFleming7 joining us for a few days ahead of the start of the @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup," the BLACKCAPS tweeted. New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

ALSO READ: IPL: Chennai Super Kings won 2021 IPL; here's a look at all the winners from 2008 to 2021 season

New Zealand will play India three days later at the Dubai International Stadium. Besides Afghanistan, there will be two qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies along with two qualifiers will form Group 1 in Super 12s. The T20 World Cup will start in the UAE and Oman on Sunday with the final scheduled to be held here on on November 14.

Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #IPL #Sharjah Cricket Stadium #Stephen Fleming #T20 World Cup
first published: Oct 16, 2021 04:30 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.