you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Four-day Tests: ICC finds backing from England Cricket Board in plans to scrap five-day Tests

Tests have been played over five days through most of their 140-year history.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The England Cricket Board (ECB) have backed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) plan to scrap five-day Tests from 2023 in favour of four-day Tests. The ICC floated the idea in a bid to ease player's workload as the fixtures pile up in a crowded calendar.

Four-day Tests could be made mandatory by 2023 in the World Test Championship as more domestic tournaments take up space in a crowded calendar.

"We believe it could provide a sustainable solution to the complex scheduling needs and player workloads we face as a global sport," an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying in 'Daily Telegraph'.

related news

If four-day Tests are held during the 2015-2023 cycle, it would free up 335 days of scheduled cricket.

A four-day Test is not a new concept with the last one played between England and Ireland earlier this year. South Africa and Zimbabwe too played one in 2017.

"We're definite proponents of the four-day Test concept, but cautiously so, as we understand it's an emotive topic for players, fans and others who have concerns about challenging the heritage of Test cricket."

Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has said it is too early to make a comment on the matter.

Last week, Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts said mandatory four-day Tests are "something that we have got to seriously consider".

(With Inputs from PTI) 

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #cricket

