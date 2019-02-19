Former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer backs Rishab Pant’s inclusion in ODI squad

One of the original poster boys of Indian cricket, Farokh Engineer was an aggressive batsman and a deceptively quick wicketkeeper. He had the audacity to attack some of the best bowlers of his time and was absolutely destructive while wielding the willow. In fact, Engineer's style reminds us of another dashing young wicketkeeper who is turning heads with his dominant performances.

Speaking to Telegraph India Engineer praised 21-year-old Rishabh Pant and said that he was happy with his inclusion in the squad although it came at the cost of replacing the experienced Dinesh Karthik. He explained that every player has to sooner or later make way for the future generation to break into the squad.

"Dinesh Karthik is a dear friend of mine," said Engineer and added, "There is a time, for everyone has his prime and you think about the future of Indian cricket and that is why I could not understand us picking Dinesh Karthik time and again."

Drawing on his own experience, Engineer said, "I retired to give (Syed) Kirmani a chance. I could have easily carried on for another five-six years, easily. But Kirmani was my understudy."

"He [Pant] is a youngster who deserves every opportunity, he has the potential…”

Pant made his Test debut for India during the tour of England and has gone on to break quite a few records. He scored centuries in both overseas tours of England and Australia and finished as the second-highest run-scorer during India's historic Test series win Down Under.

However, Engineer was quick to remind cricket fans that MS Dhoni was still the best player for India behind the wickets. "We are in a very fortunate position to have Dhoni. At that age, he is very fit and he should definitely be in the team, who knows, Pant could even play as a batsman. He finished second average in Australia."

Speaking about India's chances at the upcoming World Cup in England, the former wicketkeeper said India "without doubt" will lift the trophy. "According to me, we got the best spin attack in the world… Bhuvneshwar is very good, Shami is very good….we bat right till number nine, we got such good all rounders."

Pant will next be in action when India welcome Australia for a five-match ODI series starting March 2. The series will be India's final ODI assignment before the 2019 World Cup and will play a big role in deciding which players take the flight to England in May.