App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi backs Shoaib Akhtar's cricket proposal; says Kapil Dev's response surprised him

"The entire world is fighting against coronavirus and we need unity in our region to defeat this common enemy. Such negative comments don't help at all" Afridi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Disappointed with Kapil Dev's response, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi has backed his former teammate Shoaib Akhtar's proposal for an ODI series against India to help raise funds for the less privileged in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afridi told reporters in Kohat that he was surprised by the comments of Indian great Kapil and former IPL chairman, Rajeev Shukla, who outrightly dismissed Akhtar's suggestion.

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Shoaib Akhtar proposes Indo-Pak series to raise funds for fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Close

"The entire world is fighting against coronavirus and we need unity in our region to defeat this common enemy. Such negative comments don't help at all" Afridi said.

related news

"I don't see anything wrong with Shoaib Akhtar's suggestion for Pakistan and India to play cricket."

"Kapil's reaction has surprised me. I expected better from him and feel one should not talk like this in these crisis times."

Afridi said that he was also surprised at some of the "negative comments" Indian stars Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh's support for his charity foundation attracted.

"Sport is supposed to bring people together and build bridges. It is pretty disappointing."

Afridi also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to restore departmental cricket in the country to save the livelihood of hundreds of domestic players.

"I myself played for the departments and witnessed how departments really salvaged domestic cricket in Pakistan and helped it thrive decade after decade."

"Departments take good care of the players and spend lots of money on the development of domestic cricket, so how can departmental cricket hurt Pakistan cricket" questioned Afridi.

He also questioned the PCB and the Pakistan team management for making a fitness of players a big issue.

"They are always talking about hard training and fitness tests. I have never seen fitness tests taken with such frequency and the result is that many players are getting injured and many of them are also unhappy with the situation."

Also read: Kapil Dev dismisses Shoaib Akhtar's proposal saying 'India doesn't need money, can't have cricket right now'

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #cricket

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.