‘Dhoni shouldn’t have retired while sitting at home’: Former Pakistan Cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq

A day after former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said that it was not the right way for a player like him to leave the sporting arena.

On August 15, Dhoni shared a four-minute long video on Instagram showcasing his career playing for India in all formats of the sport with a caption that read: “thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as retired. (sic)”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement shortly after to confirm the development.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel ‘Inzamam ul Haq – The Match Winner’, the former cricketer said: “Dhoni has millions of fan across the world, who want to see him play on the ground. In my opinion, a player of such stature, should not have taken retirement while sitting at home. He should have announced retirement from the ground.”

Inzamam added that he considers Dhoni as the best Indian skipper and one of the most talented players.

Inzamam also recalled a conversation he had with former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar earlier, when he had suggested that the Mumbai-born player end his career where it had started.

“This is the same thing, I once told Sachin Tendulkar. When you have such a big fanfare, you should ideally end your journey from the ground, after all it is this ground where you earned such respect and stardom.”