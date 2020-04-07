Former England all-rounder Peter Walker dies at 84

Former England all-rounder Peter Walker passed away at the age of 84 in England. The cause of death of Glamorgan County's long-tenured player has been attributed to a stroke.

Walker played three Test matches, all in 1960 against the touring side of South Africa where he had spent his childhood days. While his international career halted at 128 runs with a high score of 52, he was most renowned for his first class career where he represented Glamorgan County for 16 years. Although he initially began his career as a right-arm medium pacer, he soon shifted his bowling style to left-arm spin.

Walker scored 13 centuries and 92 half-centuries while also picking up 834 wickets, including 25 five-wicket hauls during his 469 matches for the only County he ever represented.

After his retirement in 1972, he furthered his broadcasting career working for BBC. He was also an administrator in the creation of the National Cricket Centre for Wales at Sophia Gardens. In 2010, he was awarded an MBE for his valuable contributions to cricket, primarily for his role at the centre. He also served as the Glamorgan County President for a year.

"Having moved into the media at the end of his playing career, Walker returned to the game as chief executive of the Cricket Board of Wales in 1996 and later became president of Glamorgan CCC between 2009 and 2010. The following year he was awarded an MBE for services to cricket" England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"Our thoughts are with Peter's family and friends at this time," it added.

In a tribute, Glamorgan explained, "He fully utilised his tall frame when standing fearlessly at short-leg, or in the slips, and he held many stunning catches. His tally of 609 Championship catches is the fifth highest in the history of the English competition."

Hugh Morris, the chief executive of the club, said, "A combination of world-class catching ability, aggressive batting and accurate spin made him a triple threat and a brilliant all-rounder. He helped Glamorgan to win a County Championship title and represented England, making him a true legend of the club. We may never see another player quite like him, and he will be missed by everyone at the club."