App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former England all-rounder Peter Walker dies at 84

The right-handed batsman, and left-handed spinner was celebrated for his 16 years of contribtion as an active player in the County of Glamorgan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former England all-rounder Peter Walker passed away at the age of 84 in England. The cause of death of Glamorgan County's long-tenured player has been attributed to a stroke.

Walker played three Test matches, all in 1960 against the touring side of South Africa where he had spent his childhood days. While his international career halted at 128 runs with a high score of 52, he was most renowned for his first class career where he represented Glamorgan County for 16 years. Although he initially began his career as a right-arm medium pacer, he soon shifted his bowling style to left-arm spin.

Walker scored 13 centuries and 92 half-centuries while also picking up 834 wickets, including 25 five-wicket hauls during his 469 matches for the only County he ever represented.

Close

After his retirement in 1972, he furthered his broadcasting career working for BBC. He was also an administrator in the creation of the National Cricket Centre for Wales at Sophia Gardens. In 2010, he was awarded an MBE for his valuable contributions to cricket, primarily for his role at the centre. He also served as the Glamorgan County President for a year.

related news

"Having moved into the media at the end of his playing career, Walker returned to the game as chief executive of the Cricket Board of Wales in 1996 and later became president of Glamorgan CCC between 2009 and 2010. The following year he was awarded an MBE for services to cricket" England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"Our thoughts are with Peter's family and friends at this time," it added.

In a tribute, Glamorgan explained, "He fully utilised his tall frame when standing fearlessly at short-leg, or in the slips, and he held many stunning catches. His tally of 609 Championship catches is the fifth highest in the history of the English competition."

Hugh Morris, the chief executive of the club, said, "A combination of world-class catching ability, aggressive batting and accurate spin made him a triple threat and a brilliant all-rounder. He helped Glamorgan to win a County Championship title and represented England, making him a true legend of the club. We may never see another player quite like him, and he will be missed by everyone at the club."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #cricket

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.