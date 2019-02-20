Former cricketer Aakash Chopra wants India to play Pakistan at World Cup

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has lent his opinion to the debate on whether or not India should play Pakistan in the upcoming Cricket World Cup. Following the terror attack in Pulwama on February 14, there have been calls for India to boycott their group stage match against Pakistan, which is scheduled for June 16 in Manchester.

Speaking to India Today, Chopra advocated delaying the decision as emotions are currently running high.

"Do we need to answer it now? The wounds of the attack are very fresh. What has happened in Pulwama has hurt all of us. We are all pained and saddened. We will always make decisions based on emotions. But do we need to make that decision right now? I don't think we are obliged to make that decision today," he said.

Chopra pointed out that "progressed nations" do not use sport to further their political agenda and India should avoid doing the same.

"I firmly believe India is a first-world country and not a third-world country. We are not a regressive nation in any way. We are a proud nation that actually is mature enough to distinguish between the two - sports and politics," he said.

When speaking about the World Cup, Chopra said that to be world champions you have to beat the best teams. He said that winning the trophy without beating Pakistan along the way would only take away the sheen from the triumph.

What will be the worth of that World Cup trophy if you haven't beaten Pakistan along the way?" asked Chopra.

Chopra said that India should prove to be "a better and developed nation” by competing against Pakistan at the World Cup.

Speaking about the monetary impact that boycotting the game would have on Pakistan, Chopra said: "It's not about the money. Why should it be about the money? By cancelling the bilateral series, we are hurting the monetary gains that the PCB can actually get. India is not thinking about the sanction, even if it's a sanction. India cricket's coffers are filled with hard-earned money. So they won't be thinking in terms of money," he added.