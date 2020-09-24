172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|former-australia-cricketer-dean-jones-dies-of-heart-attack-5880541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of heart attack

The 59-year-old Dean Jones was in India as a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL) currently underway in the United Arab Emirates.

Moneycontrol News
Dean Jones (Image: Twitter)
Dean Jones (Image: Twitter)

Former Australia cricketer, coach and commentator Dean Jones died of a heart attack in Mumbai on September 24. The 59-year-old was in India as a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 currently underway in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement quoted by news agency ANI, Star India confirmed the news, saying, "Dean Jones died of a sudden cardiac arrest. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans.

Jones played international cricket between 1984 and 1994. Between 2016 and 2019, he separately coached Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

He also served as the interim head coach for Afghanistan's national team in 2017. In 2019, he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. He played 164 ODIs and 52 test matches for Australia as a top-order batsman.

Following the news, several people including renowned Indian cricketers and sports veterans too to Twitter to condole Jones' demise.

"Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli said, "Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends."

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri also condoled the death of his colleague and friend. 

 


First Published on Sep 24, 2020 04:01 pm

