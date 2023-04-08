 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DC aim for improved batting show against Rajasthan Royals

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson have been in good nick in the first two games and would hope to pose challenges for the likes of Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed when the side takes on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon IPL match, here on Saturday.

Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan in DC’s line-up in the first two games. And when these talented but low-on-confidence willow wielders face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, they would have to negotiate speed in mid-130 mph, which is right up their alley.

However, the guile and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a hot late afternoon and early evening in Guwahati won’t be a pleasant proposition either. But the pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that batters get value for their shots and one can plonk his front foot and hit through the line. Another aspect that might give some relief to DC could be the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game.

The bruised area with stitches is likely to remain sore and soft and it will be difficult to field even though batting with extra padding inside the gloves remains an option. In case Buttler is unable to play, Joe Root could be an option. DC, on paper, despite Rishabh Pant’s absence, looked good but the frailties of Shaw and Sarfaraz while facing international bowlers, who are 10 miles quicker than their Indian counterparts, has created a lot of problems, which the side wouldn’t have initially comprehended. There haven’t been too many silver linings for DC in the two defeats so far and the main drawback of the team is poor bench strength in terms of Indian talent, which doesn’t inspire confidence. Even if the coaching staff wants to try other options in place of Sarfaraz, DC, in its Indian batting roster only has Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav to fall back upon and none of them is a player who would perhaps score at a strike rate of 150. At Guwahati, any total less than 190 will be easy pickings for the team chasing but the afternoon match will certainly negate the dew factor to some extent, unlike the earlier game when Punjab Kings’ bowlers were finding it difficult to grip the ball seam up.