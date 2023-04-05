Folk dance, laser show ahead of IPL’s Guwahati debut

The Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their first game of the 2023 IPL. (File photo)

The Assam Cricket Association stadium in Guwahati will get its first taste of Indian Premier League (IPL) action on Wednesday, when 2022 IPL runners-up Rajasthan Royals play the first of its two home matches at the venue against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings. In 2020, the venue was allotted two IPL games but those could not proceed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ahead of the fixture, cultural shows have been scheduled in Guwahati and folk dances of both Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both the matches.

“Folk dances of Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both matches. Different bands and local singers will also be performing. The ACA is promoting the local artists so that they can get a bigger platform,” BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Saikia also added that the spectators will be treated to treated to a laser show, as per planned by the host association.

“The usual visual displays will be there. Along with it, the ACA has planned a laser show which will be among the grandest ever in the entire North East,” he added.

As per a report published on Pratidin Time, the dance and music program will happen at 5:30 pm while the laser show will take place in the mid-innings break.

The Royals have one local player in their ranks-Riyan Parag- who is likely to feature in the playing XI on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to play here (Barsapara stadium). Though it was supposed to happen in 2020, it didn’t take place. I’m excited that Rajasthan Royals have made it their second home venue,” Parag said ahead of the match.

The second home game for the Royals at Guwahati will happen on April 8 when they take on the Delhi Capitals in the first match of the double header. The Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their first game of the 2023 IPL.

