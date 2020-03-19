App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 01:54 PM IST

Flamboyant Aussie batsman, Matthew Wade forced to draw the curtains on Somerset to nurse knee Injury

"It's a big blow" said Wade, who is a regular in the Australian Test team.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Big-hitting Australian batsman Matthew Wade on March 19 abandoned plans to play with English county side, Somerset after being advised to rest an injured knee. The 32-year-old had been scheduled to pad-up for the first half of the English summer, but said Cricket Australia had told to him to recuperate.

"It's a big blow" said Wade, who is a regular in the Australian Test team.

"I was looking forward to the challenge of playing county cricket... but after discussions with the Cricket Australia medical team, regrettably, it became clear that I wouldn't be in a position to join Somerset."

Close

The county season is due to start on April 12, but the coronavirus epidemic may force it to be postponed.

BBC said the England and Wales Cricket Board were due to meet on March 19 to discuss the situation.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 11:26 am

