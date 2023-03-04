 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cricket history | The WPL marks new beginnings, but we must not forget that…

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

As WPL promises to take women’s cricket – not only in India but around the world – to unchartered territories, let us not forget what it used to be like.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami (right) in 2018. There was virtually no media coverage in India of Mithali Raj’s 214, India’s run to the final of the 2005 World Cup, or Jhulan Goswami’s historic ten-wicket haul in Taunton in 2006. (Photo by G Krishnan)

… until the 1960s, women’s cricket in India was restricted largely to the urban privileged. When Mahendra Kumar Sharma, the pioneer of women’s cricket in India, had to traverse the by-lanes of Lucknow in a rickshaw, yelling kanyaon ki cricket hogi, zaroor aaiye through a megaphone.

… when the first Women’s World Cup was played, in 1973, the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) was not ready to send a team. They sent cricketer-administrator Neeta Telang to watch the final and to seek global
recognition. Telang had to assure the World Cup organisers that Indian Women did not have to play in sarees.

… there was craze for women’s cricket in India, especially in the early days. Australia Under-25 Women toured India in 1973-74, and played their matches to packed houses. A pregnant woman amidst the Eden
Gardens crowd who gave birth in the historic stadium.

