IPL 2021 | SRH vs MI: Fantasy team picks for the match

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma during a 2021 IPL match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Fantasy Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 4. This will be Match 31 of the 2021 IPL season.

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh

Fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Quinton De Kock and Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Surya Kumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (Captain) and Kedar Jadhav

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan (VC) and Khaleel Ahmed

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.