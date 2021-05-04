MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | SRH vs MI: Fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2021 | Fantasy Team Predictions SRH vs MI: Here are the fantasy team picks for the match

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST
Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma during a 2021 IPL match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma during a 2021 IPL match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)


Fantasy Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 4. This will be Match 31 of the 2021 IPL season.

Read preview | SRH vs MI: Resurgent Mumbai Indians favourites against Sunrisers Hyderabad

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Close

Related stories

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh

Fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: Quinton De Kock and Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Surya Kumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (Captain) and Kedar Jadhav

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan (VC) and Khaleel Ahmed

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #MI #Sports #SRH
first published: May 4, 2021 12:06 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.