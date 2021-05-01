IPL 2021 | MI vs CSK: Fantasy team picks for the match

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2021 match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Fantasy Team Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground) on May 1. This will be Match 27 of the 2021 IPL season.

This match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth

Fantasy team picks

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (VC), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (Captain), Sam Curran and Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons at the time of the toss may not have been considered. The classification of players under different categories is based on the general selections available on the Dream11 app. Player credits not necessarily taken into consideration in some cases. Please consider other factors such as the pitch report while creating your fantasy team.