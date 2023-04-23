 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Fans expect Sachin to convert his 50th birthday into yet another century

Guru Krishnan
Apr 23, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Tendulkar has truly been a great sportsman: spreading joy and providing great entertainment the world over, giving opposition bowlers sleepless nights, while earning tremendous goodwill. But fans like this reporter want more.

Rather than reiterate all that again, here’s an open letter to Tendulkar from a journalist who has followed his career closely, who has had a chance to interact with him a few times and who was born the same year — 78 days and several miles apart.

The exploits of Sachin Tendulkar on the cricket field, right from his school days when he had a record partnership of 664 with Vinod Kambli, to a World Cup title in his sixth and final appearance at the event, to his farewell Test in November 2013, to scoring a century of centuries in 200 Tests — it’s all been documented prominently.

Rather than reiterate all that again, here’s an open letter to Tendulkar from a journalist who has followed his career closely, who has had a chance to interact with him a few times and who was born the same year — 78 days and several miles apart.

Dear Sachin,

You jokingly said recently in an interaction with select mediapersons at the hallowed Cricket Club of India (CCI): “This is the slowest fifty I have ever scored.” But you know how to convert fifties into hundreds very well, having done so a hundred times at the international level, a record that only another Sachin Tendulkar could emulate. Here’s wishing that you convert this 50 into a sprightly hundred as well.