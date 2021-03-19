Explained | What is soft signal rule? Why is third umpire’s decision against Surya Kumar Yadav under fire?

Surya Kumar Yadav during his knock on March 18 (Image courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI)

India defeated England by eight runs in the fourth Twenty20 International (T20I) in front of empty stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 18. With this, the hosts levelled the five match series 2-2.

English captain Joe Root’s decision to field first proved to be detrimental as the Indian batting order mounted 185/8 in 20 overs. The batting effort was led by Surya Kumar Yadav’s 57 off 31 balls, Shreyas Iyer’s 37 off 18 deliveries and a cameo by Shardul Thakur (unbeaten 10 off 4) towards the end of the first inning.

Despite Jason Roy and Ben Stokes' batting knocks and a late fight by Jofra Archer, the Indian bowlers were able to restrict the visitors to 177/8.

While Yadav, or ‘SKY’ as he is called by his fans, was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’, his maiden half-century is now at the core of a brewing storm.

What happened?

Yadav’s dismissal in the 14th over led to a controversy after he was caught by Dawid Malan at fine leg off Sam Curran.

Replays showed that the ball had been exposed through Malan’s hands and had touched the ground before he completed the catch.

Despite viewing replays repeatedly, third umpire Virender Sharma was unable to find enough proof to overturn the soft out signal given by the on field umpire.

This led to former cricketers, experts and fans debating and questioning the soft signal rule.

In a tweet, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said: “How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed.”

Wasim Jaffer said in a tweet: “Violets are blue, so is Sky. Dear @icc 'soft signal' why?”

“That’s Not-Out IMHO. Let technology overrule it,” former Team India player Akash Chopra tweeted.

Some, like former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag, even joked about it:

“You can very well see this [that] the ball touches the ground!! This is so unfair,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Why [do we] need #thirdumpire if we have [the] #softsignal.....," a fan questioned on Twitter.

"I mean who is this respected third umpire whose camera sight is worst than my specs... Even I can say without my specs that Suryakumar is not out ..." another fan wrote on social media.

SKY's reaction

Yadav said he was not disappointed with the way he got out as things were not in his control. "It was a great opportunity for me to bat at number three for India. Yeah, I knew he would come a little short at me, I am really happy with the way things went. Regarding my dismissal, not really disappointed because few things are not in my control. Things that are in my control, I try to control that and things outside that, are not in my hands," Yadav said after the match.

What does the rule say?

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s rules, the soft signal is the “visual communication by the bowler’s end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating an Umpire Review”.

‘Why can’t we have an "I don't know" call?’

Speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports during the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the soft signal out for Yadav cost India some runs. Kohli called for the related rules to be clearer.

"Look, there was that instance that happened during the Test series where I was next to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) when he clearly caught the ball, but then I wasn't sure and I asked Jinks, he wasn't sure," Kohli said.

"And then we went up straight away. If it's a half-and-half effort and the fielder's in doubt, I don't think the umpire from square leg would see that clearly and, you know, make a conclusive call. So the soft signal becomes that much more important and it's a tricky one. I don't know why there cannot be a sort of "I don't know" call for the umpire as well. Why does it have to be a conclusive one? Because then that [dictates] the whole decision completely. Similar to the argument we have about the umpire's call as well," he said.

"I think these are some things that can really, really change the whole course of the game, especially in a big game. We are on the other side [of the result], but there could be another team bearing the brunt of this. So you want these things ironed out as much as possible, keep this game simple, keep it linear, have one set of rules which are not grey areas which we don't understand sometimes, and sometimes we do. So it's not ideal, especially in a high-pressure game which has a lot of things riding on it, a lot at stake. It's important to have a lot of clarity on the field," he added.

India and England will face each other in the series decider on March 20. The final T20I will be followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs) in Pune.