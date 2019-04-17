App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Excluded from main squad; Pant, Rayudu named India's standbys for World Cup

The BCCI also has the option of including anyone apart from these three but it is unlikely to happen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu were on April 17 named among the standbys for India's World Cup squad, reigniting their dashed hopes of making the trip to the UK in case an injury setback hits the side.

Speedster Navdeep Saini also found a place in the list of three back-ups for the mega-event starting on May 30.

Pant and Rayudu's exclusion from the squad of 15 had created quite a stir on April 15. While Sunil Gavaskar called Pant's omission surprising, the snub to Rayudu was questioned by Gautam Gambhir.

With the ICC doing away with the practice of letting countries announce a probables' list before the final squad, the BCCI also has the option of including anyone apart from these three but it is unlikely to happen. "Just like ICC Champions Trophy, we have three standbys. Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are the first and second standbys while Saini is the bowler in the list. So if anyone gets injured, as per requirement, one of the three will be going," a senior BCCI official told PTI on April 17.

Rayudu took to Twitter to take a dig at his omission from the squad of 15 on Tuesday.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," Rayudu wrote on his twitter handle on April 16.

This was after chairman of selectors MSK Prasad justified preferring Vijay Shankar over Rayudu, citing the former's "three-dimensional qualities".

While Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar will be travelling with the team purely as net bowlers, they can also be drafted in if the management feels so.

"Khaleel, Avesh and Deepak are not designated standbys. In case of bowlers, that possibility is there but when it comes purely to batsmen, it will be either Rishabh or Rayudu," the official said.

In other developments, there will be no Yo-Yo Test for the World Cup-bound players as the IPL is going to end only on May 12, just a few days before India head to the UK. India are scheduled to play their opening World Cup match on June 5 against South Africa in Southampton. "The players are already in the middle of a gruelling T20 season. Once the IPL ends, they will need recovery time.

"It's not like that there is a gap between two series and you are having a test. If you are tired, the results may vary," the official explained.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 03:20 pm

