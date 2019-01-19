Exciting young talents who could light up IPL 2019 (Part 2)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) provides youngsters with an opportunity to rub shoulders with the very best in the cricketing fraternity and draw from their vast pools of experience.

But every once in a while we come across a young talent who takes the tournament by storm, outshining his more recognised teammates with pure talent. Here’s part two of our series of youngsters who could light up IPL 2019.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarkoti was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders during last season’s auction for Rs. 3.2 crore after turning quite a few heads at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup which India won. Nagarkoti played a key role in India’s success at that tournament as he troubled batsmen by consistently hitting speeds over 140 kph.

Kamlesh however missed out on an opportunity to impress in last season’s IPL as he was ruled out with a back injury he sustained just prior to the tournament. Since then the pacer from Rajasthan has undergone treatment followed by a rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is raring to go. The expectations from Nagarkoti will be high especially after he was clocked reaching 149 kph at the Under-19 WC and KKR will hope they can get the best out of him this time around.

Prayas Ray Barman

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shelled out a whopping Rs. 1.5 crore to secure the services of 16-year-old all-rounder Prayas Ray Barman. The teenager from Bengal is not known to be a big spinner of the ball but thrives on quickness through the air and the accuracy of a delivery.

His bowling style and tall frame have often drawn comparisons to Anil Kumble, but Barman admits he is more of a Shane Warne fan. Barman created a stir in the cricketing fraternity when he picked up 4/20 in his debut game for Bengal at the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He went on to scalp 11 wickets in the tournament finishing as Bengal’s highest wicket-taker.

Sam Curran

Curran is a name that many Indian fans will be familiar with after his exploits in the Test series against India. Despite making his debut in the series, Curran made the Indian team pay for their failure to get him out with match winning knocks adding crucial runs with the tail.

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri even acknowledged the 20-year-old’s importance to the England squad by naming him as their pick for the Player of the Tournament award. Curran was picked up for Rs. 7.20 crore by Kings XI Punjab and could prove to be a great buy with his ability to contribute both with bat and ball.

Anrich Nortje

The 25-year-old South African seamer was a surprise pick in the 2019 IPL auction. Relatively unknown to many fans and players alike, he built his reputation with exciting performances in the 2018 Mzansi Super League.

Nortje clocked speeds of 150 kph for Cape Town Blitz and even picked up eight wickets in just three matches before an injury forced him out of the tournament. He was picked up for a base price of Rs. 20 lakh by KKR and could prove to be a great buy with the surprise element that he brings to the side.

Shimron Hetmyer

The explosive 22-year-old from West Indies was picked up by RCB for just Rs. 4.2 crore and could prove to be a bargain after the form he showed during the Windies tour of India in 2018.

The Guyanese cricketer is known for his ability to clear boundaries at will and he finished as the third highest run-scorer at the global T20 League. RCB have suffered from the lack of a powerful finisher in recent times and Hetmyer could very well fill that slot seamlessly for his new team.