MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Ex-Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan retires amid T20 World Cup, cites 'heart-breaking loss to Pakistan'

“In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that’s why I decided to retire,” Asghar, who has led Afghanistan in 115 matches, said wiping his tears.

PTI
October 31, 2021 / 07:54 PM IST
File image of Asghar Afghan (Reuters)

File image of Asghar Afghan (Reuters)

A teary-eyed Asghar Afghan said his decision to retire in the middle of the ongoing T20 World Cup was triggered by the pain that he and his teammates endured after Afghanistan’s heart-breaking loss to Pakistan in their previous match.

Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket loss in their Super 12 match against Pakistan in which Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over, with the team requiring 24 off the last two overs, to end the contest.

Less than 24 hours after the match, former skipper Afghan, who holds the record of most T20I wins as captain, announced his decision to retire after the match against Namibia.

“In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that’s why I decided to retire,” Asghar, who has led Afghanistan in 115 matches, said wiping his tears during a chat after the end of the first innings.

“There are plenty of memories, it’s difficult for me, but I have to retire.”

Close

Related stories

The 33-year-old played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20Is, including the Namibia match, in a creditable career, scoring 4,246 runs across formats.

“I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now but it’s something I cannot explain,” said Afghan, who scored a 23-ball 31 on Sunday.

Afghanistan will next play India on November 3 and New Zealand on November 7.

The team is playing at the ICC event at a time when the country itself is in turmoil following the Taliban takeover.

The future of Afghan cricketers is also uncertain due to the drastic changes in the political landscape. The Taliban have already barred women from playing the game.
PTI
Tags: #Afghanistan #Asghar Afghan #cricket #Sports News #T20 World Cup
first published: Oct 31, 2021 07:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.