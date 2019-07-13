England’s journey to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Here’s a complete round-up of England’s entire World Cup 2019 campaign leading to their Final against New Zealand at Lord's on July 14. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 England 311/8 beat South Africa 207-all out by 104 runs | The World Cup kicked off with the Hosts taking on the Proteas at The Oval. Imran Tahir opened the bowling and sent back Jonny Bairstow for a ‘Golden Duck’ off his 2nd delivery. However, the match will be remembered for Ben Stokes’ stunning one-handed catch. Stokes also shone with the bat top-scoring with 89. Jofra Archer made his World Cup debut finishing with 3/27 and also hit Hashim Amla with a vicious bouncer which forced the veteran batsman to miss the next game. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Pakistan 348-8 beat England 334-9 by 14 runs | Pakistan who were bowled out for just 105 in their opening fixture against West Indies posted an imposing total at Trent Bridge after being put in to bat first. Joe Root and Jos Buttler both scored centuries but England couldn’t pull off what would’ve been a record-breaking chase. The victory was sweet revenge for Pakistan who suffered a 4-0 bilateral series loss to England just ahead of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 England 386-6 beat Bangladesh 280-all out by 106 runs | Jason Roy’s blistering 153 off just 121 balls and fifties from Bairstow and Jos Buttler propelled England to their highest-ever World Cup total. In reply, Shakib Al Hasan scored a fighting 121 but Archer (3/29) and Stokes (3/23) there were no hiccups as England sealed a dominant victory. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 England 213-2 beat West Indies 212-all out by 8 wickets | Mark Wood and Archer took 3 wickets apiece while Joe Root also scalped a couple as the Windies were bundled out for just 212. However, captain Eoin Morgan and the in-form Roy both suffered injuries in the field forcing England to open the batting with Root and Bairstow. The duo added 95 for the opening wicket and Chris Woakes stepped in at no.3 scoring a steady 40 to put the team on the brink of victory. Root finished unbeaten on 100 as England sealed another convincing victory. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 England 397-6 beat Afghanistan 247-8 by 150 runs | Morgan recovered from his injury setback in stunning fashion smashing a record 17 sixes en route to his 148 off just 71 balls. Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan was severely punished finishing with the worst-ever World Cup bowling figures of 9-0-110-0. England also broke the ODI sixes record as a team hitting 25 maximums in what was their highest World Cup total. The Afghanis for the first time in the competition batted out their quota of overs, registering their best World Cup score but fell short by a massive 150-run margin. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Sri Lanka 232-9 beat England 212-all out by 20 runs | England started this game well getting rid of both Lankan openers within the first 14 deliveries. However, Avishka Fernando’s quick 49 and Angelo Matthews’s 85* helped them post a somewhat decent total. England were still firm favourites even at the halfway stage but Lasith Malinga took 4/42 to cause a sensational upset. Stokes finished unbeaten on 82* off 89 balls but ultimately ran out of partners. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Australia 285-7 beat England 221-all out by 64 runs | Australia put a dent in England’s semi-final qualification hopes handing them their third defeat in the group stages. Chasing 286, England’s top-order were blown apart by Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc reducing them to 26/3. Stokes fought back valiantly to help the team recover with 89 off 115 balls but was outdone by an unplayable yorker from Starc. Behrendorff then continued to torment the batsmen finishing with his maiden ODI five-wicket haul (5/44). (Image: Reuters) 8/10 England 337-7 beat India 306-5 by 31 runs | With their semi-final hopes on the line, England fought back brilliantly to beat India comfortably at Edgbaston. Roy returned from his injury setback to partner Bairstow at the top of the order and together they added 160 for the first wicket. Bairstow scored his maiden World Cup century as England posted a strong total. In response, Rohit Sharma (101) and Virat Kohli (66) shared a 138-run stand for the second wicket but the Indian challenge fizzled out after the dismissal of the duo with the team falling short of 31 runs despite having 5 wickets to spare. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 England 305-8 beat New Zealand 186-all out by 119 runs | Bairstow followed up his heroics against India with another century sharing an explosive 123-run opening stand with Roy in what was another must-win game. New Zealand lost all four of their top-order batsmen for just 69 runs and never recovered finishing 119 runs short of England’s total. The win sealed England’s semi-final berth in the tournament. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Semi-Final: England 226-2 beat Australia 223-all out by 8 wickets | England exacted sweet revenge on their arch-rivals ending Australia’s World Cup campaign with a clinical victory at Edgbaston. Despite winning the Toss and opting to bat, Australia were reduced to 14/3 after brilliant opening spells from Jofra Archer (2-32) and Chris Woakes (3-20). Bairstow and Roy then put on an entertaining 124-run opening stand as England cruised into only their second World Cup Final appearance since 1992. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 13, 2019 07:17 pm