England’s journey to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

England 337-7 beat India 306-5 by 31 runs | With their semi-final hopes on the line, England fought back brilliantly to beat India comfortably at Edgbaston. Roy returned from his injury setback to partner Bairstow at the top of the order and together they added 160 for the first wicket. Bairstow scored his maiden World Cup century as England posted a strong total. In response, Rohit Sharma (101) and Virat Kohli (66) shared a 138-run stand for the second wicket but the Indian challenge fizzled out after the dismissal of the duo with the team falling short of 31 runs despite having 5 wickets to spare. (Image: Reuters)