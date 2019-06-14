App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 11:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

England vs West Indies: Root's all-round performance sets up overwhelming eight-wicket win

West Indies got a taste of their own medicine as the England pace battery unleashed fiery spells to bundle them out for 212.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Joe Root hit his second century of the tournament after England pace battery tormented the West Indies batsmen to set up a thumping eight-wicket win in their World Cup match on June 14. West Indies got a taste of their own medicine -- they had troubled the Pakistanis with bouncers in their only win thus far -- as the England pace battery unleashed fiery spells to bundle them out for 212 in 44.4 overs.

England overhauled the target with remarkable ease, completing the win in 33.1 overs as Root remained unbeaten on 100, which came off 94 balls.

In his 16th ODI hundred, Root found the boundary rope 11 times.

Close

West Indies owed their total to Nicholas Pooran (63), who chose the biggest stage to strike his maiden ODI fifty, and Shimron Hetmyer's (39) sensible batting on a pitch which had no demons.

related news

They added 89 runs for the fourth wicket but West Indies' big guns failed to fire.

Extravagance, when the situation demanded patience, resulted in Chris Gayle (36) and Andre Russell (21) throwing their wickets away. The T20 style batting in the longer format cost their side dear.

Young pacer Archer (3/30) had the West Indies batsmen dancing on the pitch, troubling them with the steep bounce.

Archer, Mark Wood (3/18), Chris Woakes (1/16) and Liam Plunkket (1/30) delivered the goods for the home favourites after home skipper Eoin Morgan opted to field.

For defending 212, West Indies needed early wickets but openers Root and Jonny Bairstow (45) punctured all their hopes with a commanding 91-run stand.

It seemed the two batsmen were competing to hit most the elegant shots one can hit. Their cover and straight drives were like unrestrained stream of a river.

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell did ask a few tough questions to the English duo but Root and Bairstow were up for the task.

Bairstow departed when his square cut off Shannon Gabriel landed straight into the big hands of Carlos Brathwaite.

Root and Woakes (40), promoted to number three, then added 104 runs for the second wicket to push the side to the doorstep of a comfortable win.

The result catapulted England (6) to the second spot in the table behind New Zealand (7).

Earlier, the ball was hurrying on to the batsmen and whether it was a Shai Hope (11) or the big-hitting Gayle, the Caribbeans found the going tough as timing the ball was a challenge. They had already lost Evin Lewis (0), bowled by Woakes off a yorker.

Gayle, out of frustration, pulled one from Woakes, just managed an edge but escaped as Wood grassed a sitter. The marauding batter did hit a few big shots, including a massive straight six off Woakes, but did not last long, edging one straight to Jonny Bairstow off Plunkett.

Hope's torturous stay was ended by Wood when he had him trapped after reviewing the umpire's not out decision.

Pooran and Hetmyer then chose restrain over flamboyance, steading the innings.

The duo did all the hard work, working the ball around to keep the scoreboard going in their partnership, which got broken when Joe Root had Hetmyer caught off his own bowling.

The part-time off-spinner struck in his next over too, dismissing the rival captain Jason Holder (9) in similar fashion.

In came Russell and the ball was soon flying into the stands. He twice dispatched leg-spinner Adil Rashid into the crowd after being dropped but was dismissed, attempting another big shot off Wood.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.