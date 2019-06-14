App
England vs West Indies
Jun 14, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

England vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match: England win the toss and choose to bowl

Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between ENG and WI at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

  • Jun 14, 02:37 PM (IST)

     West Indies XI

    Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (Captain), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas

  • Jun 14, 02:36 PM (IST)

    England XI

    Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(Captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

  • Jun 14, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Toss 

    England have won the toss and decided to bowl first

  • Jun 14, 02:29 PM (IST)

    All the eyes will be on Jofra Archer who has played his junior cricket in the Caribbean and qualified to play for England only in April

  • Jun 14, 02:25 PM (IST)

    The teams ended at 2-2 in their high-scoring five-match ODI series in the Caribbean islands in February with one game being a washout. 

  • Jun 14, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and West Indies.

