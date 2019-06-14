Live now AUTO REFRESH Presented By Jun 14, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com England vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match: England win the toss and choose to bowl Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between ENG and WI at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Top
Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (Captain), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(Captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
England have won the toss and decided to bowl first
All the eyes will be on Jofra Archer who has played his junior cricket in the Caribbean and qualified to play for England only in April
The teams ended at 2-2 in their high-scoring five-match ODI series in the Caribbean islands in February with one game being a washout.
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and West Indies.