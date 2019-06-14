England vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Eoin Morgan (Winning Captain): It is my back. Roy tweaked his hammy as well. I have had a lot of back spasms as well in the past. It will be 24-48 hours before we get to know about Jason. We have had a really good day at the office. The bowlers stuck to plans and they created chances throughout the game. As a whole, we were brilliant. Root has been our glue. He looked phenomenal. He (Archer) is a pleasure to captain. He is not flustered in any situation. I think our plans have remained the same. The personnel have changed and it has been unfortunate to leave a few guys out. We have struggled against Afghanistan in the past and won't take them lightly.
Jason Holder (Losing Captain): We didn't have enough runs on the board. We lost wickets at regular intervals. The toss was a bit crucial. We lost the game in the middle overs. Our batters needed to take more ownership. One or two careless shots. We needed to dig in deep and need to correct it. We didn't get the short balls high enough. Were a bit erratic as well. We are carrying a few niggles in the dressing room and need to get back fit ahead of the Bangladesh game. We need to tighten up in all three departments.
- West Indies failed to address the “Root” cause! #cwc19
Joe Root (Man of the Match 100*and 2/27): It is obviously nice to get the ton. It was a very good toss to win for us and it was important for us to take advantage of that. You pride yourself on as a batter for converting those starts into hundreds. It is just nice to get some time in powerplay. It is nice to have the fielders up and find the gap. There is not a massive difference in opening and batting at number 3. I just try to play the situation. It is good to have good players like Jonny, Roy, Morgan, Buttler and even Woakesy, the way he came out today and batted was fantastic. Really good team performance. We prepared indoors two days for the short-pitched stuff. You make sure you prepare for everything. It is nice that the hard work paid off. I have been trying differing skills with my bowling, it is still a work in the progress.
Yet another classy innings from Joe Root. With Roy and Morgan struggling with injury; a strong response from Root, another 💯 to take England comfortably home. @cricketworldcup#ENGvsWI#CWC19
Overs 31 to 33.1 roundup! Runs: 30 ; Wickets: 1 ; England 213/2
Woakes departs when looking for a boundary off the short delivery. Fabian Allen does brilliantly in the outfield to take a fine catch. But it doesn’t matter in the greater scheme of things as Stokes walks out and together with Root takes the team home.
Root carries his bat through the innings and signs off with his 2nd century of the tournament. He’s enjoying fine form and England with all their injury concerns will hope he manages to stay fit.
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets.
FOUR! Stokes ends with a flourish as he flicks the free-hit delivery through the gap at long-on for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Holder sends down a short delivery outside off and Stokes slaps it through covers. Just 4 required for victory and England have a free-hit as Holder has overstepped.
Brilliant innings from Root as he brings up his second ton of the tournament. He looks well-set to guide his team home.
WICKET! Woakes c Allen (sub) b Gabriel 40 (54)
Woakes doesn't control the pull as he sends it towards the man at deep midwicket. Allen does brilliantly as he comes charging in and takes a fine catch. He's thrilled about the catch and so are the fans who give him a loud cheer. The Windies sure know how to enjoy themselves.
Overs 26 to 30 roundup! Runs: 30 ; Wickets: 0 ; England 190/1
Another sedate run of play with England milking the batsmen for singles. Brathwaite is taken out of the attack after bowling 5 overs as Shannon Gabriel returns to the attack for the 30th over.
Meanwhile, Gayle has conceded just one boundary in his 5 overs so far giving away only 22 runs. England need just 23 runs to win while Root requires 8 runs to complete his century.
England coasting in spite of a question mark over two leading batsmen. Have always said the West Indies are a team you have to be wary of, not lose sleep over.
Overs 21 to 25 roundup! Runs: 22 ; Wickets: 0 ; England 160/1
There’s a slump in the scoring rate which interestingly coincides with the introduction of Chris Gayle into the attack. The destructive opener is now providing entertainment from the other end keeping the batsmen on their feet with his spin while amusing the crowds with his antics.
Carlos Brathwaite is bowling from the other end and manages to keep it tight. However, the result seems inevitable at this stage.
FOUR! Braithwaite sends down a poor short delivery which Root just hooks to the fine leg fence.
Overs 16 to 20 roundup! Runs: 38 ; Wickets: 0 ; England 138/1
Holder does well in the 16th over giving away just 3 runs. Gabriel bowls from the other end but gets hit for two boundaries in the over.
Holder is doing well to contain the runs but isn’t receiving any support. Carlos Brathwaite enters the attack and Root welcomes him by thumping two boundaries in the over. Oshane Thomas leaks 13 runs in the 20th over. England are unperturbed by the Windies bowling at the moment.
FOUR! Thomas sends down a short of length delivery which Root pulls powerfully though midwicket.
FOUR! Root opens up his stance and cuts the ball beautifully through the gap at point. That's also the first boundary that Gayle has conceded so far and it's come in his 5th over.
FOUR! Brathwaite pitches the ball short and Woakes gets on the back foot to pull it powerfully through square leg.
FOUR! Thomas starts with a short delivery which is well outside off and Woakes cuts it past the man at point.
FOUR! Brathwaite sends down another full delivery and Root once again drives past mid-off. Bravo gives chase and tries to claw the ball in but his foot touches the ropes.
FOUR! Brathwaite starts with a poor delivery which sits up nicely outside off for Root to drive past mid-off.
