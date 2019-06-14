England vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Joe Root (Man of the Match 100*and 2/27): It is obviously nice to get the ton. It was a very good toss to win for us and it was important for us to take advantage of that. You pride yourself on as a batter for converting those starts into hundreds. It is just nice to get some time in powerplay. It is nice to have the fielders up and find the gap. There is not a massive difference in opening and batting at number 3. I just try to play the situation. It is good to have good players like Jonny, Roy, Morgan, Buttler and even Woakesy, the way he came out today and batted was fantastic. Really good team performance. We prepared indoors two days for the short-pitched stuff. You make sure you prepare for everything. It is nice that the hard work paid off. I have been trying differing skills with my bowling, it is still a work in the progress.