England vs Sri Lanka: Mathews, Malinga career-best World Cup performances cause stunning upset

Catch all the top moments from match 27 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between England and Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 England and Sri Lanka faced-off for match 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Headingley, Leeds. England came into this game with an unchanged squad while Sri Lanka made two changes. Avishka Fernando and Jeevan Medis replaced Lahiru Thirimanne and Milinda Siriwardana. Sri Lanka won the Toss and opted to bat. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Sri Lanka got off to a horror start as Jofra Archer got Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind in the 2nd over and Chris Woakes then sent back Kusal Perera just 2 balls later. Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando then stitched together a 59-run partnership to steady the innings. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Fernando was absolutely destructive during his 39-ball stay scoring 49 runs at a strike-rate of 125.64. He hit 6 fours and 2 sixes before losing his wicket cheaply, guiding a Mark Wood bouncer to third man in the 13th over. (Image: AP) 4/11 Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis then put up a 71-run stand for the 4th wicket. Adil Rashid broke the partnership by landing a heavy double-blow, getting rid of Kusal Mendis and Jeevan Mendis off consecutive deliveries in the 30th over. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Mathews laboured to a slow-scoring fifty off 84 balls in the 41st over. He shared a 57-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva to take Sri Lanka close to the 200-run mark. Jofra Archer then returned to the attack and got rid of de Silva in the 44th over. (Image: AP) 6/11 Sri Lanka lost wickets in a heap towards the end of the innings but Mathews remained unbeaten finishing with 85 off 115 balls. Lanka finished with 232/9 after 50 overs. Both Wood and Archer picked up 3 wickets each. (Image: AP) 7/11 Lasith Malinga provided Sri Lanka with a great start sending back Jonny Bairstow for a ‘Golden Duck’ in the very first over. James Vince hit Malinga for back-to-back boundaries in the 7th over but then edged the 5th delivery to the man at slip. Malinga’s double-strike reduced England to 26/2. (Image: AP) 8/11 Eoin Morgan and Joe Root then steadied the innings with a slow-scoring 47-run partnership off 71 balls. Root also brought up his fifty off 78 balls in the 26th over. Just when England were settling into a good rhythm Isuru Udana showed great reflexes to take the brilliant catch of Morgan off his own bowling. England were 73/3 when Morgan walked back. (Image: AP) 9/11 Malinga was absolutely irrepressible and accounted for the wicket of Root in the 31st over. He also trapped the dangerous Jos Buttler LBW in his very next over. Root returned with 57 while Buttler could only make 10 runs. England were down 144/5, still needing 89 runs to win when Buttler walked back. (Image: AP) 10/11 Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali stitched together a fighting 26-run partnership to provide hopes of a comeback but Dhananjaya de Silva got rid of Moeen Ali in the 39th over. He then returned in the 41st over and sent back both Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid to reduce England to 178/8. (Image: AP) 11/11 Jofra Archer went looking for the boundary in the 44th over against Isuru Udana but only holed out at long-on. Ben Stokes then tried to provide a late push but it proved in vain as Mark Wood was caught behind on a duck in the 47th over. Stokes finished unbeaten with 82 from 89 balls but England fell short of 20 runs. Lasith Malinga was adjudged the Man of the Match for his figures of 10-1-43-4. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 22, 2019 01:30 am