England vs Sri Lanka: Mathews, Malinga career-best World Cup performances cause stunning upset

Jofra Archer went looking for the boundary in the 44th over against Isuru Udana but only holed out at long-on. Ben Stokes then tried to provide a late push but it proved in vain as Mark Wood was caught behind on a duck in the 47th over. Stokes finished unbeaten with 82 from 89 balls but England fell short of 20 runs. Lasith Malinga was adjudged the Man of the Match for his figures of 10-1-43-4. (Image: AP)