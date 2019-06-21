Jun 21, 2019 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match: Malinga's 4/43 helps Lanka pull off stunning upset
Follow our blog for all the live updates from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds.
Overs 46 to 47 roundup!
WICKET! Wood c Perera b Pradeep 0 (4)
Overs 41 to 45 roundup!
WICKET! Archer c Perera b Udana 3 (11)
WICKET! Rashid c K Perera b de Silva 1 (2)
WICKET! Woakes c K Perera b de Silva 2 (4)
Overs 36 to 40 roundup!
FIFTY up for Stokes! 52 (61)
WICKET! Moeen c Udana b de Silva 16 (20)
Overs 31 to 35 roundup!
WICKET! Buttler lbw Malinga 10 (9)
WICKET! Root c K Perera b Malinga 57 (89)
Overs 26 to 30 roundup!
FIFTY up for Root! 50 (78)
Overs 21 to 25 roundup!
Overs 16 to 20 roundup!
WICKET! Morgan c & b Udana 21 (35)
Overs 11 to 15 roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
WICKET! Vince c K Mendis b Malinga 14 (18)
Overs 1 to 5 roundup!
WICKET! Bairstow lbw Malinga 0 (1)
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup!
WICKET! Malinga b Mark Wood 1(5)
WICKET! Udana c Root b Mark Wood 6(4)
WICKET! Perera c Adil Rashid b Jofra Archer 2(6)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Dhananjaya de Silva c Root b Jofra Archer 29(47)
FIFTY UP for Mathews
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! Mendis c Morgan b Adil Rashid 46(68)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
WICKET! Avishka Fernando c Adil Rashid b Mark Wood 49(39)
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Kusal Perera c Moeen Ali b Woakes 2(6)
WICKET! Karunaratne c Buttler b Jofra Archer 1(8)
England XI
Sri Lanka XI
TOSS
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow as India take on Afghanistan starting at 3 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Catch a glimpse of the winning moment from that nail-biting finish.
Dimuth Karunaratne (Winnings Captain): It was a close one. Sometimes we were under pressure and sometimes we were dominating. At the end of the day it was team work - batters, bowlers and fielders. This wicket looked good but when we were batting it was slow. We knew we couldn't get 300, so we wanted to get 250-275 but unfortunately we lost wickets. Angelo batted really well and took responsibility. If we had the score, the bowlers knew what to do on this wicket. When Malinga got a couple wickets we had to keep him for the last overs and then I gave Dhananjaya the ball and he did a good job. Those are the things we want as a team and I am expecting those things as a captain. I think Root's wicket was the turning point. I was not confident (with the review) but still went for it.
Eoin Morgan (Losing Captain): I thought we were really good with the bowl, adapted to the conditions and we restricted Sri Lanka to a chaseable total. Lack of partnerships cost us the game. Couple of individual performances almost took us over the line. It is frustrating in the dressing room. Every game is an extremely tough in this tournament, we have talked about this. We will look to bounce back well on Tuesday. Both sides found the conditions challenging. It was a bowler's day. there will be more of those throughout the tournament so we will have to adapt better. It is a tournament where you need to adjust and turn things around. Naturally as a team we tend to come back strongly, that is our strong point. This is a long long tournament and we have huge opportunities in every game. We have the chance to bounce back. We have Australia next, it is one of those fixtures which you look first in the fixture list before the start of the tournament. It is always very exciting playing them at the home of cricket. We don't know yet (whether Roy will be fit for the Australia match).
Lasith Malinga (Man of the Match: 10-1-43-4): (On the dropped catch of Stokes) We know how good a player he is, we've seen it in T20 cricket and in the IPL. But we kept sticking to our plans, ensured that he played away dots and put pressure on him. It paid off. Our plan was to stick to line and length on this pitch with the slower ones and bouncers. We have the confidence to influence matches and have faith in ourselves.
Overs 46 to 47 roundup! Runs: 24 ; Wickets: 1 ; England 203/9
Stokes leads a late fightback launching Udana for back-to-back SIXES at the start of the 46th over. He also manages to take 2 runs off the 4th delivery before taking a single off the 5th ball. Wood manages to block out the final delivery of the over.
Nuwan Pradeep is handed similar treatment by Stokes who hits back-to-back FOURs in the next over. He rotates strike on the 5th delivery but this time Wood edges the ball back to the keeper. Absolutely stunning from Lanka as they pull off the biggest upset of the tournament so far.
WICKET! Wood c Perera b Pradeep 0 (4)
Heartbreak for England, Joy for Sri Lanka! Pradeep sends down a length ball outside off and Wood gets a faint edge on it which carries back to the keeper.
FOUR! Back-to-back fours now for Stokes as he walks across the stumps and loses shape but manages to pull the ball down to fine leg.
FOUR! Stokes is putting up quite a fight now as he waits back and lofts the 2nd ball from Pradeep through long-on.
SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Stokes now as he sends the ball high over long-off this time.
SIX! Udana starts the 46th over with a length ball and Stokes launches it high over long-on for a maximum.
Overs 41 to 45 roundup! Runs: 12 ; Wickets: 3 ; England 188/9
Dhananjaya de Silva puts Lanka in a dominant position getting rid of both Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid in the 41st over. Archer provides some stability and weathers the storm as Malinga bowls his penultimate over.
However, Udana gets rid of Archer with another well-disguised slower delivery. Mark Wood is out there with Stokes now. Karunaratne decides to bowl out Malinga in the 45th over and the move almost pays off when Stokes flicks a delivery to deep midwicket. Mendis is late in reacting and DROPS the opportunity. England need 45 from the last 30 balls to win. Can Stokes pull off something special? Or will Lanka cause one of the most unlikely upsets?
WICKET! Archer c Perera b Udana 3 (11)
Udana sends down a well-disguised slower delivery and Archer looks to launch it over long-on but doesn't get enough on the shot as Perera takes a comfortable catch.
