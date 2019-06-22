England vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: As it happened

Eoin Morgan (Losing Captain): I thought we were really good with the bowl, adapted to the conditions and we restricted Sri Lanka to a chaseable total. Lack of partnerships cost us the game. Couple of individual performances almost took us over the line. It is frustrating in the dressing room. Every game is an extremely tough in this tournament, we have talked about this. We will look to bounce back well on Tuesday. Both sides found the conditions challenging. It was a bowler's day. there will be more of those throughout the tournament so we will have to adapt better. It is a tournament where you need to adjust and turn things around. Naturally as a team we tend to come back strongly, that is our strong point. This is a long long tournament and we have huge opportunities in every game. We have the chance to bounce back. We have Australia next, it is one of those fixtures which you look first in the fixture list before the start of the tournament. It is always very exciting playing them at the home of cricket. We don't know yet (whether Roy will be fit for the Australia match).